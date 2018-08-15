2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

A pair of girls were returned safely to their Burnaby home after sneaking out for a midnight adventure on public transit this week.

The pyjama-clad pair, aged 10 and 12, boarded a bus in Burnaby just before midnight Monday, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a statement on Facebook.

The two girls had been having a sleepover when they snuck out of the house to follow a hand-drawn map for a journey through the city.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t realize how much potential danger they were putting themselves in, or the distress they were causing their parents,” transit police said.

After the girls boarded the bus, driver Ed Boleak noticed the pair and felt that something wasn’t right. He contacted transit police, who sent Const. Cho and Const. Cantera to pick up the children and bring them home to their anxious parents, the police said.

The incident has prompted police to remind commuters that if they see something unusual to contact transit police either by phone at 604-515-8300 and 87-77-77.

