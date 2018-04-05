1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle

British Columbians will soon have another option when it comes to quick travel from Vancouver to Seattle.

In a statement Thursday, Harbour Air and Kenmore Air announced the companies will be launching a new partnership service, offering a twice-a-day seaplane connecting the busy West Coast cities in one-hour travel time, set to kick off April 26.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Kenmore Air to launch this new international route that will enable people to fly between downtown Vancouver and downtown Seattle in one hour,” Randy Wright, Harbour Air Seaplanes president, said in a news release.

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle in either the morning or mid-afternoon Monday to Friday.

Kenmore Air already operates daily seaplane flights from Victoria to Seattle, seeing nearly 20,000 passengers annually.

“Increasing cross-border collaboration has been top of mind for government, technology and business leaders alike, and we believe this route provides a fast, convenient and much needed solution,” Kenmore Air president Todd Banks said.

Premier John Horgan welcomed the new route connecting Vancouver to the Emerald City, calling the move one that will strengthen the connection between the province and neighbouring Washington State.

“Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and I have been working hard to grow our economies, find new opportunities to expand our flourishing tech and innovation corridor, and create good jobs on both sides of the border,” he said in a statement.

In March, Horgan announced the province would fund $300,000 towards a Washington State business case study connecting the two regions by high-speed rail.

In addition to the I-5 freeway, B.C. and Washington are already linked by Amtrak rail, airports and fast ferry service from Victoria.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.