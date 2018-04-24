Gas price at station in Kelowna (Kelowna Cap News)

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Everyone is talking about the soaring price of gas lately – and not just in B.C.’s most gridlock-prone cities.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas stations in Vernon are offering the lowest prices across the province as of Tuesday afternoon, sitting steady at about 117.9 cents per litre. Prince George is next in line, with 119 cents per litre on average.

Some of the highest costs, meanwhile, are being recorded in Metro Vancouver, to the tune of 154 cents and above.

Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy.com, has pointed to a months-long national trend in which Canadians are seeing an average increase of 15 cents a litre compared to last year.

Causes include increased demand, gas shortages, and refineries shutting down for spring maintenance.

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: forecast

Here’s where gas prices stand today across the province:

Cranbrook:

Victoria:

Surrey:

Vernon:

Castlegar:

100 Mile House:

Revelstoke:

Port McNeill:

Summerland:

Trail:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Challenger Baseball gives everyone a chance to play ball

Weekend event to raise money for Challenger Baseball program

‘Bad Ass’ Barry McQuarrie sentenced to 14 years

McQuarrie shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

PHOTOS: Indigenous art approved for Surrey Arts Centre, Guildford Library

Surrey council approved the vinyl glazing projects Monday night

VIDEO: 300 rabbits vaccinated in South Surrey

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

Annable to retire as SS-WR Chamber executive director

Former White Rock councillor and businessman to step down before the end of the year

Police release criminal profile of suspect in Burnaby teen’s murder

Marrisa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last summer

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

EDITORIAL: Speaking out for sexual identities

Both sides of SOGI debate for B.C. schools show signs of bravery, but not all are heroic

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Most Read

  • $1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

    Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

  • 5 to start your day

    A Surrey third-grader comes out at SOGI rally, police provide criminal profile of Marrisa Shen’s killer and more