72 HOURS ON BC’S STUNNING WEST COAST

Vancouver Island is home to the Pacific Rim Highway and the West Coast’s year-round paradise of Ucluelet, Tofino and Pacific Rim National Park. From breathtaking coastal shores, surfing all year round, storm-watching, wildlife and more. Black Press Media’s Baneet Braich and Leaha Hammond packed up to go make the most of an unforgettable West Coast experience.

Our challenge was to make the most of a 72 hour trip heading to Tofino. Both being first timers for Tofino, we packed up in a yellow Volkswagen bug with a surfboard between us (neither knowing how to surf) and headed to the Tsawwassen BC Ferries Terminal. First stop was Nanaimo to pick up our sweet ride for the trip.

THE HIGHLIGHT VIDEO

THE ROAD TRIP RIDE.

Steve Marshall Ford in Nanaimo surprised us with quite the road trip vehicle. A lifted 2018 F-150. We were both on a whole new level of driving. A spacious cabin provided enough room for all our belongings in the back and for Leaha to take her road trip nap. The truck definitely stood out in Tofino but in all it showed we were there to have a good time! Ford Employee Pricing is on right now check out Steve Marshall Ford Nanaimo for their latest vehicles.

GOOD EATS. REALM FOOD CO.

Driving into Parksville, it was time for lunch. Leaha and I decided to visit Realm Food Co. for local and wholesome good eats. Their flexible menu offers the farm to table local tastes of Vancouver Island. “It’s ethical, sustainable, food that does you good,” says owner James Hannah. From sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads to bowls and tacos, Realm offers a variety of flavours no matter the appetite. The island efforts of local farmers are an essential part of Realm’s menu. “ We’re lucky to know them. Their values align with ours and that matters to us,” says Hannah. I took on some crunchy, creamy, and very flavourful chicken tostadas while Leaha went with the classic grilled cheese she also immediately loved the bohemian vibes walking into Realm. For Hannah, Realm became Realm became the new chapter of his life after graduating culinary school check out the menu here!

OCEANSIDE BLISS.

After a quick stop in Port Alberni for some jujubes and gas, Leaha and I drove straight to Ucluelet. For a picturesque view of the Pacific Ocean we decided to visit the Amphitrite Point Lighthouse. The current light house was built in 1915 and the bunker-like structure of the lighthouse was made to withstand massive storm generated waves. Waves and splashes of sea foam crash on jagged rocks surrounding the lighthouse. Walk the Wild Pacific Trail Loop Trail and for some extra history walk another three kilometers to Big Beach Park for the remains of a large sailing ship driven ashore in the late 1800s.

A Wave Away: Our accommodation for the weekend.

The sun was going down and we headed to our accommodation for the weekend. Driving closer to Tofino, landscapes of B.C’s sandy shores were peaking. Such beautiful beaches! Our hosts Julia and Scott welcomed us to their stunning vacation home. Their property is conveniently located in downtown Tofino across the marina and a local surf shop. Find out more about it here for bookings. But before we settled in they told us to go catch the sunset at a local gem of a beach called Tonquin Beach.

DAY 2

Day two started with a classic english breakfast from 1909 Kitchen with an incredible view overlooking Tofino’s marina. Next stop was going to Tofino Bike Co. to pick up two beach cruisers. These neat bikes are belt drive (not chain drive) and make for a smooth, soft and quiet ride on the beach. Biking on the beach is a must do in Tofino. Tofino Bike Co. is conveniently located near many of Tofino’s beaches such as Chesterman Beach and mark the halfway point from down town Tofino to the end of the multi-use pathway at Cox Bay. We took the bikes to Chesterman beach and was it ever gorgeous. Seems like no matter what hour of the day surfers are riding the waves in Tofino.

TUFF CITY RADIO 90.1 FM

Cycling through downtown we met up with Cameron Dennison the radio host of Tofino’s Tuff City Radio station which also has an international audience tuning in. Dennison’s been the FM voice of Tofino and Ucluelet for the last ten years showcasing the diverse voices of Vancouver Island and Canada’s West Coast. From jazz, reggae, Indigenous hip hop and metal, to catching up with locals, Dennison is constantly highlighting perspectives on the island. To get your Tofino vibes on, listen live here.

TOFINO MAYOR JOSIE OSBORNE

As we were walking out of the radio station Tofino’s mayor Josie was hanging outside the station and we decided to do a quick Q&A with her. She said that many people come around to Tofino expecting a vacation but soon enough be it 2 years or 20 they find themselves returning to call Tofino home.

GOOD EATS. SHED TOFINO

For lunch we headed to the iconic Shed Tofino. Shed Tofino is known for burgers, bowls, brews, and an inviting West Coast atmosphere. We absolutely loved our burgers…juicy and crisp chicken, soft brioche buns, and their special Shed sauce…seriously incredible. Enjoy high quality ingredients sourced from local farmers and waters. Be in the heart of downtown Tofino enjoying good eats on the open patio or take out. Shed Tofino is family friendly and has menu items satisfying the cravings of every family member and friend. Trust us. If you’re feeling hungry…go to Shed.

ATLEO RIVER AIR SERVICE

THE WEST COAST FROM ABOVE.

The next experience was quite the elevated escape. We boarded a helicopter for the first time with Atleo River Air Service. It’s one thing to drive but another to view Tofino’s crashing waves, mountainous terrains, and sandy shores from above. Stunning vistas where the Pacific Ocean meets the Canadian coast was a scene we will never forget. Our captain, James even pointed out a Humpback whale swimming in the ocean. It is just a surreal moment to take in and not so easily said in words.

SUNSETS AND SURFS UP

Tofino is also Canada’s surfing capital, with year-round opportunities to catch a wave and fine surf schools to get you started. Check out Tofino Paddle and Surf for rentals, lessons and tours.

TOFINO PADDLE AND SURF

Leaha: Surfing in Tofino was a bucket list item for me. Being able to be in the middle of the pacific ocean on a board was nothing short of magical. I would highly recommend this to anyone who is single, families, retirees… really anyone. This is a must do in Tofino.

Baneet: As soon as that first wave hit I went under the water and yes got a taste of the saltwater. But it was part of this incredible experience. Being carried by a wave is something I will never forget. Often times I found myself just staring at the sunset over the waves while watching locals take to their surfboards. This is the Tofino experience. Thank you to our hosts and Tofino’s own Scott Payne for providing us with such a memorable opportunity.

And there you have it. Tofino 2020. For more staycation ideas and all things travel follow the West Coast Traveller on Instagram and Facebook!