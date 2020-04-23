Discover Surrey

Explore the Lower Mainland’s ‘city of parks’

Surrey, known as the city of parks, is home to a mix of urban and rural neighbourhoods.

Six unique neighbourhoods bring Surrey to life with natural scenery, many shopping opportunities, and diverse communities. Stroll or a swim in Surrey’s popular Bear Creek Park. Visit Cloverdale, home to Surrey Museum and Archives and unique heritage buildings. Take a ride back in time at Surrey’s Heritage Railway.

For shopping, visit the Guildford Mall and nearby shops.

Exploring the outdoors, walk around Crescent Beach, one of South Surrey’s most popular attractions. Ride a kayak in the Pacific Ocean waters or visit recreational facilities such as the South Surrey Recreation Centre. Surrey is known for the Cloverdale Rodeo which pulls in crowds each year.

Feeling artsy? Take a self-guided tour and discoverer public artworks along paths, Sky Train Pillars and civic buildings.

Facts

  • A population of more than 517,000
  • The popular American television series Smallville was filmed in Cloverdale
  • Surrey has nearly 200 parks open all year
  • The Peace Arch at the Peace Arch Border marks 100 years of peace between the US and Canada half of the arch is in Canada and half in the US.
  • The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is among Canada’s top rodeos.

Weather

Surrey has a temperate climate with mild sunny summers and rainy, wet winters.

Getting here

Vehicle: Surrey is located right off Highway 1, Highway 99 and two border crossings. Having a vehicle in Surrey is most convenient due to its large geographic area.

Flying: Surrey is located between two airports Vancouver International Airport and Abbotsford International Airport.

Transit: Translink offers a Skytrain service from Vancouver to Surrey. There are 6 bus loops, exchanges, and transit centres to various neighbourhoods.

For more visit The West Coast Traveller or Surrey Now-Leader

beachesBritish ColumbiaCanadaCloverdaleparksSurreyTourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cloverdale: This museum will get your motor running

Just Posted

Cloverdale filmmaker wants industry to recognize the value of people with disabilities

John Banovich says more funding needs to be made available

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Flipped semi blocks traffic in Surrey

‘Non-life-threatening’ injuries, say Surrey RCMP

White Rock Farmers’ Market back with a difference May 3

Post COVID-19 version smaller, will include strict social distancing

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 23: 29 new COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C.

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Anti-tax group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1,

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Police seize fake gun and hunting knife from 3 cyclists in Abbotsford

Trio stopped after committing infractions under the Motor Vehicle Act

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP ask public to avoid Columbia Valley as search continues for armed man

Chilliwack man was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

Most Read