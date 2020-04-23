Discover Surrey

Surrey, known as the city of parks, is home to a mix of urban and rural neighbourhoods.

Six unique neighbourhoods bring Surrey to life with natural scenery, many shopping opportunities, and diverse communities. Stroll or a swim in Surrey’s popular Bear Creek Park. Visit Cloverdale, home to Surrey Museum and Archives and unique heritage buildings. Take a ride back in time at Surrey’s Heritage Railway.

For shopping, visit the Guildford Mall and nearby shops.

Exploring the outdoors, walk around Crescent Beach, one of South Surrey’s most popular attractions. Ride a kayak in the Pacific Ocean waters or visit recreational facilities such as the South Surrey Recreation Centre. Surrey is known for the Cloverdale Rodeo which pulls in crowds each year.

Feeling artsy? Take a self-guided tour and discoverer public artworks along paths, Sky Train Pillars and civic buildings.

Facts

A population of more than 517,000

The popular American television series Smallville was filmed in Cloverdale

Surrey has nearly 200 parks open all year

The Peace Arch at the Peace Arch Border marks 100 years of peace between the US and Canada half of the arch is in Canada and half in the US.

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is among Canada’s top rodeos.

Weather

Surrey has a temperate climate with mild sunny summers and rainy, wet winters.

Getting here

Vehicle: Surrey is located right off Highway 1, Highway 99 and two border crossings. Having a vehicle in Surrey is most convenient due to its large geographic area.

Flying: Surrey is located between two airports Vancouver International Airport and Abbotsford International Airport.

Transit: Translink offers a Skytrain service from Vancouver to Surrey. There are 6 bus loops, exchanges, and transit centres to various neighbourhoods.

For more visit The West Coast Traveller or Surrey Now-Leader

beachesBritish ColumbiaCanadaCloverdaleparksSurreyTourismtravel