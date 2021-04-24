Dig in, guilt-free: This Poutine has Purpose!

Mealshare’s annual food fundraiser continues to May 1 in Victoria, Greater Vancouver and Calgary.

Mealshare’s annual food fundraiser festival, Poutine With Purpose, continues through May 1 in three Western Canadian cities: Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary, as well as Hamilton, Ont. In Victoria, the Very Good Butcher offers a Plant-Based Poutine – housemade cashew-based cheeze curds with an exceptional homemade gravy topped with cheeze shreds and green onions.

French fries, rich gravy and tangy cheese curds … can a Canadian treat get any better?

It can when local chefs get creative with the delicious base … and when the results help provide healthy meals for children in need.

Mealshare’s annual food fundraiser festival, Poutine With Purpose, continues through May 1 in three Western Canadian cities: Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary.

Joining the trio this year, and sharing the Mealshare message in Central Canada, is Hamilton, Ont.

Why Poutine With Purpose? For every poutine sold at the participating restaurants during the annual event, a simple, healthy meal is provided to a local youth in need through Mealshare charity partners.

Chefs are challenged to dream up and dish up a feature poutine for the week — from the traditional, to the creative, to the unusual – it’s poutine with purpose.

For Calgary diners, choose from more than 40 options, ranging from a Short Rib Vindaloo Poutine from Bitter Sisters Brewery to Vegan Streets’ Vegan Carne Asada Portobello Poutine – crisp Kennebec potato fries, shredded vegan cheddar, savoury poutine gravy, asada-marinated portobello mushroom “steak,” grilled red cabbage, pico de gallo and chunky guacamole.

Greater Vancouver brings another nine selections, ranging from Patina Brewing’s famous Pulled Pork Poutine (pork smoked in-house for 10 hours, topped with smoked in-house garlic mayo and pickled veg), to the Wok Box in Surrey, Abbostford and New Westminister, where the Tokyo Beef Poutine boasts sweet teriyaki beef served over golden fries and drizzled with lime aioli.

For Mealshare’s annual Poutine with Purpose event, LURE Restaurant and Bar presents its Pulled Pork Poutine – house-smoked pulled pork, Kennebec fries tossed with fresh Armstrong, B.C. cheese curds, finished with Lure’s chicken-duck gravy.

In Victoria, the delicious possibilities include everything from Deadbeetz Burgers’ Classic Poutine – fries, gravy and cheese curds topped with peas – to Confit Duck Poutine from the Q Veranda at the Empress: rosemary-parm fries, squeaky cheese curds and duck gravy.

Since 2013, events in Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary have sold more than 35,000 poutines in support of Mealshare. That’s 35,000 healthy meals for youth in need!

Darcy’s Pub Westshore offers its BBQ Brisket Poutine – crispy beer battered fries, real cheese curds, house-made brisket gravy, and 12-hour braised shredded beef brisket, topped with a spicy barbecue drizzle and fried buttermilk onions.

How does Poutine With Purpose work?

No tickets are necessary, just an appetite for delicious goodness.

Explore the participating restaurants in your city at poutinewithpurpose.com Select the poutine you’d like to try Dig in and enjoy, knowing you’ve helped a local youth in need

Visit poutinewithpurpose.com to learn more and take some home to enjoy!

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

AlbertaBritish ColumbiaCalgaryFoodVancouverVictoriawct-intro