Cloverdale: Vintage trains and honeybees live in harmony here

Surrey’s Heritage Rail museum is an experience the whole family will love

The wildflower meadow at Surrey’s Heritage Rail in Cloverdale is home to about 80,000 bees. (Ursula Maxwell-Lewis/ Black Press Media files)

If you dream of a bygone era and a place of simpler times, you’ll love Surrey’s Heritage Rail museum in Cloverdale.

The museum, run by the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, will take you on a journey through time on their various trains and rolling stock.

Interestingly, the museum has a meadow specially designed to promote bee habitat. It’s estimated that 80,000 bees live on the facility’s wildflower meadow.

The museum is scheduled to open on July 4, 2020. Check this website for more information, confirmation of opening, and programs and events.

