The wildflower meadow at Surrey’s Heritage Rail in Cloverdale is home to about 80,000 bees. (Ursula Maxwell-Lewis/ Black Press Media files)

Cloverdale: Vintage trains and honeybees live in harmony here

Surrey’s Heritage Rail museum is an experience the whole family will love

If you dream of a bygone era and a place of simpler times, you’ll love Surrey’s Heritage Rail museum in Cloverdale.

The museum, run by the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, will take you on a journey through time on their various trains and rolling stock.

Interestingly, the museum has a meadow specially designed to promote bee habitat. It’s estimated that 80,000 bees live on the facility’s wildflower meadow.

The museum is scheduled to open on July 4, 2020. Check this website for more information, confirmation of opening, and programs and events.

British ColumbiaCloverdaleTourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Abbotsford: Will this volcano blow its top?
Next story
Cloverdale: 100,000 fans flock to this rodeo and fair

Just Posted

Surrey not banning Mixed Martial Arts events in Surrey

Councillors Mandeep Nagra, Jack Hundial, Brenda Locke, Linda Annis and Doug Elford defeated the proposed ban

Police surround bus in South Surrey

Incident took place at King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Surrey RCMP reports spike in ‘sextortion’ complaints

That’s when someone threatens to send sexual photo of person to others if victim doesn’t pay up or provide more sexual content

Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

Auto theft and theft from vehicles has decreased and business break-ins have increased compared to the same period in 2019

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Vancouver Giants to pick 10th in Wednesday’s WHL Bantam Draft

Trade sees 2001-born forward Adam Hall move to Vancouver from Lethbridge

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Most Read