Cloverdale: This museum will get your motor running

The 1928 Graham as it appears in the BC Vintage Truck Museum. (Courtesy BC Vintage Truck Museum)

If vintage trucks get your motor running, you’re going to want to check out Cloverdale’s B.C. Vintage Truck Museum.

Although closed during the COVID-19 crisis, the museum, located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, exhibits a collection of pre-1951 work trucks. “The museum is filled with trucks, tools, memorabilia, signage, fuel and oil dispensing pumps and a whole lot of stories on how these simple, sturdy trucks did many important jobs throughout British Columbia,” says the museum’s website.

Check out the museum’s website for the latest information on openings and events.

British ColumbiaCloverdaleTourismtravel