Cloverdale: 100,000 fans flock to this rodeo and fair

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is one of the most long-running and beloved events in B.C.

Chase Brooks in the saddle bronc event at the Cloverdale Stampede Rodeo in Cloverdale, British Columbia, on May 17, 2019. The annual event attracts more than 100,000 visitors. (Ryan McLeod/ Black Press Media files)

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is one of the most long-running and beloved events in British Columbia.

Although cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the event runs annually during the May long weekend.

“Each year our event brings together competitors from around the world for both the Rodeo and the World Roundup Skateboarding events, and over 100,000 guests and fans from across the region who see the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair as the official kick-start of summer in B.C.,” Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association, said in a news release.

“We tip our hats and extend our appreciation to the volunteers, competitors, exhibitors, sponsors and the people of Surrey and everyone from across B.C. and beyond who support us every year. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

British ColumbiaCloverdaleTourism