Chase Brooks in the saddle bronc event at the Cloverdale Stampede Rodeo in Cloverdale, British Columbia, on May 17, 2019. The annual event attracts more than 100,000 visitors. (Ryan McLeod/ Black Press Media files)

Cloverdale: 100,000 fans flock to this rodeo and fair

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is one of the most long-running and beloved events in B.C.

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is one of the most long-running and beloved events in British Columbia.

Although cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the event runs annually during the May long weekend.

“Each year our event brings together competitors from around the world for both the Rodeo and the World Roundup Skateboarding events, and over 100,000 guests and fans from across the region who see the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair as the official kick-start of summer in B.C.,” Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association, said in a news release.

“We tip our hats and extend our appreciation to the volunteers, competitors, exhibitors, sponsors and the people of Surrey and everyone from across B.C. and beyond who support us every year. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

British ColumbiaCloverdaleTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford: Will this volcano blow its top?
Next story
Cloverdale: This museum will get your motor running

Just Posted

Surrey not banning Mixed Martial Arts events in Surrey

Councillors Mandeep Nagra, Jack Hundial, Brenda Locke, Linda Annis and Doug Elford defeated the proposed ban

Police surround bus in South Surrey

Incident took place at King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Surrey RCMP reports spike in ‘sextortion’ complaints

That’s when someone threatens to send sexual photo of person to others if victim doesn’t pay up or provide more sexual content

Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

Auto theft and theft from vehicles has decreased and business break-ins have increased compared to the same period in 2019

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

Vancouver Giants to pick 10th in Wednesday’s WHL Bantam Draft

Trade sees 2001-born forward Adam Hall move to Vancouver from Lethbridge

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

Most Read