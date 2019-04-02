Young Surrey golfers win at Northview in first CJGA tournament of the year

Justin Bjornson and Angel Lin with trophies after winning their divisions at the Humber College PGM Western Canadian Junior Championship tournament at Northview. (submitted photos)

A pair of young Surrey-based golfers won two of the four divisions during the Humber College PGM Western Canadian Junior Championship tournament, played at Northview Golf and Country Club from March 27 to 29.

Angel Lin won the Junior Girls (U19) title by three strokes, with rounds of 72, 72 and 71 for a one-under-par finish on the 5,965-yard course.

In the Bantam Boys (U15) division, Cloverdale’s Justin Bjornson torched the field with an eight-under finish, with rounds of 70, 72 and 66.

The tourney’s Junior Boys title was won by Ilirian Zalli, and the Bantam Girls championship went to Luna Lu. Both golfers live in Burnaby.

CLICK HERE for all the results.

Close to 100 junior players from B.C. and Alberta competed in the event, the first Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) tournament of the year.

In mid-March, Bjornson, 13, won the MJT Humber College PGM Classic’s Bantam Boys division at Swan-e-Set Bay Resort in Pitt Meadows, after he stormed back from three shots down to earn the tourney’s Hoselton Trophy by four strokes.

Bjornson made five birdies during the final round on his way to a three-under par, 69. Victoria’s Daniel Bennett finished second.

“I was very excited (on the 18th hole) as I had played a great round of golf and was happy to be able to win such a prestigious event,” Bjornson said in a release.

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in B.C. the MJT Ford Series IMG Academy Junior Worlds Qualifier at Morgan Creek Golf Club in South Surrey, on April 13 and 14.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter