Justin Bjornson and Angel Lin with trophies after winning their divisions at the Humber College PGM Western Canadian Junior Championship tournament at Northview. (submitted photos)

GOLF

Young Surrey golfers win at Northview in first CJGA tournament of the year

Angel Lin and Justin Bjornson score low rounds at Humber College event

A pair of young Surrey-based golfers won two of the four divisions during the Humber College PGM Western Canadian Junior Championship tournament, played at Northview Golf and Country Club from March 27 to 29.

Angel Lin won the Junior Girls (U19) title by three strokes, with rounds of 72, 72 and 71 for a one-under-par finish on the 5,965-yard course.

In the Bantam Boys (U15) division, Cloverdale’s Justin Bjornson torched the field with an eight-under finish, with rounds of 70, 72 and 66.

The tourney’s Junior Boys title was won by Ilirian Zalli, and the Bantam Girls championship went to Luna Lu. Both golfers live in Burnaby.

CLICK HERE for all the results.

Close to 100 junior players from B.C. and Alberta competed in the event, the first Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) tournament of the year.

In mid-March, Bjornson, 13, won the MJT Humber College PGM Classic’s Bantam Boys division at Swan-e-Set Bay Resort in Pitt Meadows, after he stormed back from three shots down to earn the tourney’s Hoselton Trophy by four strokes.

Bjornson made five birdies during the final round on his way to a three-under par, 69. Victoria’s Daniel Bennett finished second.

“I was very excited (on the 18th hole) as I had played a great round of golf and was happy to be able to win such a prestigious event,” Bjornson said in a release.

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in B.C. the MJT Ford Series IMG Academy Junior Worlds Qualifier at Morgan Creek Golf Club in South Surrey, on April 13 and 14.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
In five minutes, 15,961 kicks for charity at Newton karate academy
Next story
White Rock’s Koch named WHL’s player of the month

Just Posted

Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

Missing woman last seen in South Surrey

Police are asking for help locating Lynn Currie

Volunteers plant over 100 native shrubs and ferns in North Delta’s Cougar Canyon

The vegetation is meant to improve habitat for salmon fry and spawners in Cougar Creek

White Rock’s Memorial Park, parkade expected to open soon

Both projects are anticipated to open April 19

Pettigrew says public should have say in Surrey’s policing plan, as mayor denies motion

Councillor says he intends to table the motion again at a Public Safety Committee meeting on May 6

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

UPDATE: Woman on life support after daylight shooting in North Vancouver

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Sturgeon fishing closures coming to side channels in the Lower Fraser

Under review for species at risk designation, the closures are precautionary, says the province

Teen racing to raise autism awareness stops by Lower Mainland schools

Ontario’s Austin and Jason Riley stopped by West Langley Elementary School on April 1.

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read