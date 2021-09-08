From left to right, golf division winners Jackson Wang, Kathleen Dunn and Minxing Li following the MJT Mini Tour golf event at Surrey’s Guildford Golf Club on Sept. 4. (submitted photo)

From left to right, golf division winners Jackson Wang, Kathleen Dunn and Minxing Li following the MJT Mini Tour golf event at Surrey’s Guildford Golf Club on Sept. 4. (submitted photo)

GOLF

Young Surrey golfers shine at rain-soaked MJT tourney at Guildford course

For two of the divisions, rain forced suspension of play after 14 holes

Three young Surrey-based golfers were division winners when the MJT Mini Tour field hit Guildford Golf Club on Sept. 4.

That soggy Saturday, four of the six age divisions completed all 18 holes, but rain forced suspension of play after 14 holes for two divisions, Girls 9-10 and Girls 11-12.

The single-day tournament concluded Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s B.C. season, which saw record participation of junior golfers aged 12 and younger.

Surrey’s Kathleen Dunn won the Girls 9-10 division, fellow Surrey-based player Minxing Li won the Boys 8U title, and Jackson Wang, also of Surrey, took the Boys 9-10 division.

In the Boys 11-12 division, Langley’s Ryan LePrieur won in a playoff over Surrey’s Jason Yu.

Vancouver-based players Yeeun Kwon and Lucy Li were winners of the Girls 11-12 and Girls 8U divisions, respectively.

All the results and scores are posted to maplejt.com.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is billed as “Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.”


