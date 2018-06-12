Drew Sim has been signed to the Vancouver Giants. But, the young player must finish out his midget season with the OHA Edmonton team in 2018-19, before suiting up regularly for the G-Men. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Young netminder joins Giants roster

Goalie Drew Sim, 15, is only expected to play a few games next season with the Langley-based G-Men.

Vancouver Giants are preparing for the future with today’s signing of an Alberta goalie.

Drew Sim of Tees, Alta. is the latest player to join the Langley-based junior ice hockey team.

The 15-year-old checks in a 6 ft. 2 in. tall and 190 pounds and was selected by the G-Men in the third round (46th overall) in the 2018 WHL bantam draft, explained the new general manager Barclay Parneta.

Drew Sim is a proven winner and a fierce competitor who can rise to the occasion when his team needs him the most,” Parneta said.

In 16 regular season appearances with OHA Edmonton bantam prep, Sim compiled a record of 13-0-1 with a 2.05 goals-against-average, a .916 save percentage and three shutouts. He followed up with a 4-0 record in the playoffs with a 1.00 goals-against-average, a .966 save percentage and one shutout en route to a league championship victory, Parneta explained.

Sim also backstopped Team Central to a 2018 Alberta Cup victory with a 3-0 record, a 0.67 goals-against-average, a .970 save percentage and two shutouts.

“He’s a tall, athletic goaltender that competes to stop every puck fired his way. We are very happy with our organizational depth in goal, and to have Drew signed is a great step forward for us,” the GM added.

Sim was the second goaltender selected in the 2018 WHL bantam draft and the second of the Giants 10 draftees from 2018 to sign with the team.

“I’m very excited to sign with the Vancouver Giants and to begin the next chapter of my junior hockey career,” said Sim. “I’m going to work extremely hard this summer to make sure that I make a strong impression at my first Giants training camp.”

As an under-ager, Sim is eligible to suit up in five games with the Giants during the 2018-19 season until his midget season comes to an end.

 

Giants general manager Barclay Parneta welcomes 15-year-old goaltender Drew Sim – along with his father, Ted, his mother, Stacey, and his sister, Avery, to the Vancouver Giants family. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Young netminder joins Giants roster

