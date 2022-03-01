Kurt Winter, North Delta Football Club Player of the Year (Boys), with NDFC president Gurdip Ibarra and administrator Sonia Cordero. (Photo submitted)

Young goalkeeper accepts North Delta Football Club Player of the Year award with class

Kurt Winter thanks coaches and teammates, says unexpected honour made his day

A young North Delta soccer star is accepting a big honour bestowed upon him with humility and class.

“There are so many of my teammates and other players who deserve this award more than me,” said Kurt Winter, who was named North Delta Football Club Player of the Year (boys) on Monday night (Feb. 28).

“Being chosen made my day.”

Kurt, who has been playing soccer with North Delta for 10 years, is also a carrier for the North Delta Reporter.

The goalkeeper says there are many people to thank for the honour.

“Thank you to Gus the goalkeeper coach and to my coaches Niall, Shawn, and Rob for their support,” he said. “A big shout out to my team, the NDFC U16 Royals, especially my defencemen, for being the best teammates a keeper could have.”

NDFC was established in April 2020 after the amalgamation of North Delta Soccer Club and Surdel Girls Soccer Club.

Click here for more information on the club.


