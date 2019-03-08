Young athletes shine at South Surrey Seikido event

Hundreds of young martial arts enthusiasts showcased their skills at Elgin Park Secondary earlier this month, as the South Surrey-based Seikido Martial Arts Federation held its first ‘junior grading’ event of the year.

Over 300 people were in attendance to watch athletes – dubbed “our young warriors” in a news release – show off their Seikido skills. Seikido blends “the best of practical hard and soft styles” of martial arts, and includes sparring, rolls, breakfalls and board-breaking.

In addition to the youth portion of the event, the federation’s senior demonstration team also put their skills on display.

A number of participants earned belt promotions at the March 2 event. Kaitlyn Wilson-Kurenoff earned her brown belt; blue belts were awarded to Lucia Chang, Jacob Sull and Jiya Ghuman; green belts went to Michael Xiao, Robin Xiao, BoRui Zhang, Serena Kullar, Lucas Chai, Lucas Fung and Faith Hua; orange belts were given to Pearlier Zhoa, Arav Bains, Soren Stoppa, Thomas Bai, Eason Gao, Owen Valyear, Kessler Hildebrand, Matthew Chai, Keefer Wandt, and Kallen Wandt; and yellow belts went to Quinn Doiron, Isabelle Kardosi, Tunde Sacco, Eli Hutch, Kaitlyn Chen, Noah Sheldon, Alfie Coggan and Hedy Hao.

The Seikido federation has been a fixture on the Semiahmoo Peninsula for decades, and has run well over 100 events in the area in that time. The organization is also taking applications for new students. For more information, visit www.seikidofederation.com or call 604-531-0595.



sports@peacearchnews.com



Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook