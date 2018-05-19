Saddle bronc rider Cort Scheer. (@cloverdalerodeo / Instagram)

‘World’s best’ cowboys, cowgirls live up to their name at Saturday’s Cloverdale Rodeo

The results of Pool A are in

The rodeo action continued at Saturday afternoon’s 2:30 p.m. performance.

If you ask Cloverdale Rodeo President Shannon Claypool, he’ll tell you that this year’s rodeo will deliver on the promised action. “If you’re coming to the rodeo, we got the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world. And we got the best stock,” he said.

Asked about what the rodeo has in store for its 72nd year, Claypool said that they will continue to focus on providing “four days of affordable, family fun.”

This year, he said, they’ve been continuing to push to get the word out about the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair — one of the region’s longest running events — to Surrey’s many newcomers.

“Of course, Surrey has a thousand new people every month,” said Claypool. “And that’s the thing, to introduce people Surrey residents to the event.”

Saturday afternoon’s performers continued to live up to Claypool’s description of them being the world’s best competitors.

This year, competitors are vying for about $330,000 in prizes. “I believe, next to Calgary Stampede, it’s the second richest rodeo in Canada,” said Claypool.

“If you haven’t been, you need to come, and if you’ve been here before, welcome back,” he said.

The winners of Pool A (which include contenders from Friday night and Saturday afternoon’s performances):

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett -Trementon, UT – 89

2. Clayton Biglow – Clements, CA – 86.5

2. J.R Vezain – Cowley, WY – 86.5

4. Ty Taypotat – Regina, SK – 85.5

5. Cole Goodine – Carbon, AB – 85

6. Clint Laye – Pocatello, ID – 83.5

7. Ky Marshall – Bowden, AB – 82

8. Connor Hamilton – Calgary, AB – 79

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Cody Wright – Milford, UT – 88.5

2. Clay Elliot – Nanton, AB – 87

3. Sam Kelts – Stavely, AB – 85.5

4. Tyrell Larsen – Inglis, MB – 84.5

5. Preston Burr – Stratford, TX – 83.5

6. Mitch Pollock – Twin Falls, ID – 83

Ladies Barrel Riding

1. Callahan Crossley – Hermiston, OR – 16.137

1. Sydney Daines – Innisfail, AB – 16.137

3. Rene LeClerq – Holden, AB – 16.255

4. Angela Ganter – Abllene, TX – 16.258

5. Kali Parker – Wendell, ID – 16.376

6. Jackie Ganter – Abllene, TX – 16.426

Bull Riding

1. Boudreaux Campbell – Crockett, TX – 87

2. Brett Custer – Elk City, OK – 84

3. Cody Coverchuk – Meadowlake, SK – 82

4. Cole Elshere – Faith, SD – 74

Stay tuned for the results of Saturday evening’s performance, which will be posted here when they come available.


Most Read