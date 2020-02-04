Canadian players in action during the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, in a photo posted to hockeycanada.ca.

World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack

Hockey Canada-planned tournament has showcased 1,800 NHL draft picks since 1986

Hockey arenas in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack could host games featuring some of the world’s best 16-year-old players in the fall of 2021.

A joint bid by the three communities for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is being considered by Hockey Canada, for November of that year.

The 2019 edition of the international showcase, held in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask., saw 66 Canadian players divided into three teams – wearing white, black and red – for a week of games last fall.

Since the inception in 1986 of the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, then known as the Quebec Esso Cup, more than 1,800 NHL draft picks have played in the tournament, including current stars Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin.

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Surrey’s Justin Sourdif among 66 Canadians named to World U-17 Hockey Challenge rosters.

• READ ALSO, from 2016: Silver medals for Surrey skaters Burzan and Popowich at U17 tourney.

Rob Reid, president of North Delta Minor Hockey Association, said the tournament “would create a real buzz in North Delta,” especially among hockey fans and players.

“If we did secure the bid, we would be super excited to host because it brings more exposure and helps us build the game in the local community,” Reid said Tuesday.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Sungod Arena packed to capacity for games like these, and it would be cool to see,” Reid added. “This would be a popular ticket, that’s for sure. There would be a lot of work to do, and some volunteer positions available.”

The 2019 tourney involved eight teams – three from Canada and once each representing the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the U.S. – in 22 games played over eight days. Some games were shown on TSN, others streamed on Hockey Canada’s website.

On Monday (Feb. 3), Hockey Canada communications co-ordinator Spencer Sharkey said the organization’s events team is still working through the bid process for the 2021 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. “We should be making an official announcement later this month,” Sharkey told the Now-Leader.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Team Macdonald wins B.C. wheelchair curling provincial title in Cloverdale

Just Posted

Surrey and Abbotsford hospitals ‘targeted’ for pay parking profit, activist says

John Buss, of HospitalPayParking.ca, says it’s ‘way out of whack’

World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack

Hockey Canada-planned tournament has showcased 1,800 NHL draft picks since 1986

Surrey mom has plea deal in U.S. college admissions scandal

The Justice Department says the agreement is the result of discussions with Xiaoning Sui’s lawyers

Surrey deer carcass case closed

Investigation launched following complaint Surrey firefighter strung up deer carcass in fire hall

‘Heart and soul’ of White Rock Gymnastics to be recognized for volunteer efforts

Jenna McBain to recieve Presidents’ Award at upcoming Sport BC Awards

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Vancouver-area home sales rebound from last year as prices inch downward

2020 began with fewer homes listed for sale than is typical for this time of year

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Most Read