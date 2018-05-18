Grace Kennedy Amateur skater Mirei Tsuchida competing at the 2017 championships.

World-renowned skaters return to Cloverdale country fair

Skaters from across the world to compete for $10,000 in prizes

The World Freestyle Round-Up is returning for its seventh-annual contest at the Cloverdale country fair this year, rounding up the world’s best professional and amateur freestyle skateboarders for four days of trick contests, demonstrations and battle-style competition.

From Friday, May 18 to Monday, May 21, the World Round-Up will transform the Cloverdale Curling Rink on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds into a skateboarding arena, featuring a flawless 50-foot by 110-foot concrete floor — perfect for freestyle skateboarding.

More than 50 skaters from 14 different countries, including Switzerland, Hungary and Brazil, will be competing for $10,000 in prize money, showing off their best technical tricks and choreographed freestyle routines that are sure to leave spectators in awe.

When asked who he was looking forward to seeing skate the most, organizer Monty Little listed several competitors, and said this year’s event would feature both new skaters and last year’s crowd favourites.

Little said that performances from some of the younger competitors, including Yuzuki Kawasaki, 9, Ikkei Nagao, 12, and Yuta Fujii, 12, just “blew the crowd away last year.”

Another one to watch is Mirei Tsuchida, the sole female competitor, who is a “phenomenal skater” and “all-round competitor,” said Little.

Canada will also have strong representation in the four-day competition. White Rock’s Andy Anderson, who is billed as a “household name in the Lower Mainland’s skateboarding community,” will return after placing fourth in the pro division last year.

And Ryan Brynelson, a professional rider from Delta, will return for his sixth World Round-Up competition. Brynelson and the World Round-Up demonstration team will be showcasing their skills in community events throughout Cloverdale leading up to the rodeo, such as the bed races and the rodeo parade.

Be sure to check out the World Freestyle Round-Up at the country fair — it’s not often you get so much talent in one arena. Spectators can watch the qualifiers on Friday, May 18, the semi-finals on Saturday, May 19, and the finals on Sunday, May 20. Although the main competition comes to the end on Sunday, the fun continues on Monday, which features several trick contests, such as the 360 Spin Off, Best Handstand Trick and Longest Coconut Wheelie.

To learn more about the competitors, watch them skate, and to view the full competition schedule, visit theworldroundup.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey athletes find podium at Fraser Valley track championships
Next story
Bullfighting is a profession ‘unlike anything else out there’: Scott Waye

Just Posted

Sausalito owners say parkade will infringe on privacy

Other concerns noted are noise, structural damage

‘SASSY’ awards for seven Surrey students

Annual awards night held at Surrey City Hall on Thursday

Cloverdale high school rugby team shows solidarity with fallen P.E.I. athlete

Lord Tweedsmuir team raising funds for family grieving the loss of 18-year-old Brodie McCarthy

Surrey athletes find podium at Fraser Valley track championships

Medals aplenty for local high schoolers as they prepare for provincials

Surrey girls are Fraser Valley soccer champs

Two-year-old Fraser Heights Secondary junior soccer team celebrating an undefeated season

VIDEO: Athletes see prizes, pride at Cloverdale bed races

Turkey’s Party Makers took home the ‘Bed Pan’ trophy once more this year

Union files ‘unfair labour practice’ complaint against Habitat for Humanity

Christian Labour Association of Canada fights for workers in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Man nabbed who allegedly threw coffee, shoved woman at SkyTrain station

A 42-year-old woman was rushing to board a train when she bumped into man

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Viral feces-throwing incident highlights need for washroom access for homeless

Outreach worker says public defecation has become a major problem in Langley City

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Most Read