World freestyle skateboarding contest goes from Cloverdale to online

An international competition which typically draws the world’s top freestyle competitors to the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair every year has switched to an online format for 2020, in response to the ongoing pandemic.

In a news release issued Friday (May 22), organizers say the world’s best will now vie for a title in six divisions during the first ever World Round-Up Online Showdown video contest.

Contestants – who have until midnight tomorrow (May 23) to register – must submit a video of themselves skating freestyle when they sign up to compete. Later, they’ll be required to submit a video of their freestyle routine, for five top international guest judges during an upcoming livestream broadcast later this summer.

“Due to the measures implemented by Canada’s health experts, and with respect to physical distancing best practices, we knew we’d have to think outside the box for this year’s competition,” Monty Little, senior contest producer with the World Freestyle Round-Up, said in the release.

The change in format is to help accommodate the various time zones of the participating skaters, the release notes. As of Friday morning, 80 had signed up to compete, from countries including Canada, Sweden, Mexico, Japan and Australia. Dozens more are expected to register.

“Skateboarding is a sport that’s appreciated across the globe, and the athletes and spectators that participate in our event look forward to it every year. We anticipate that we’ll have over 120 skaters taking part this year through online video submissions, making this the largest freestyle contest in the history of the sport.”

The six divisions are pro, amateur, masters pro (for pro skaters aged 40 years and older), masters amateur (for amateur skaters aged 40 years and older), women’s (open to pro and amateur women of all ages) and rookie (for girls and boys 15 and younger who are just starting out).

Officials say the youngest skater registered so far is six-year-old Koboa Minami from Japan, and the oldest is Bill Robertson, 57, a professor at the University of Texas.

The cost to enter is $35 per contestant, to cover the costs of a contest T-Shirt, belt buckle and shipping. For more information, visit: http://www.theworldroundup.com/contest-rules/



