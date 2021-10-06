With summer seasons wrapped, lawn bowlers prep for winter

The new turf playing surface is ready for use at the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club, replacing the worn-out carpet that was installed in 2008. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s two lawn bowling clubs have been busy of late, with one wrapping up its 2021 outdoor season with a tournament, and another unveiling renovations that will keep the action going throughout the fall and winter months.

On Friday, Oct. 1, members of Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club closed out the season with what a news release called ‘A battle of the sexes’ – an annual competition that sees a the club’s women battle the men for the “hotly contested” President’s Shield trophy.

Each side was represented by six teams of triples, “with a total of 36 bowlers enjoying the day,” according to the release.

The men’s team defeated the women for the seventh consecutive year, with the release noting that “The men quickly took control of the tournament and secured the trophy.”

“This was not a surprise outcome,” said Mann Park games co-ordinator Dianne Brynjolfson.

“Considering the skill level of the men that entered, the odds were in their favour. This is popular competition at our club and the ladies will definitely be out in force next year to try to wrestle the trophy back.”

• READ ALSO: White Rock Lawn Bowling Club sees membership boost despite pandemic

With the trophy handed out, Mann Park put a wrap on its outdoor lawn bowling season this week, though the indoor carpet-bowl season – which is staged in the lower level of the clubhouse at 14560 North Bluff Rd. – is set to begin Oct. 12, and other social events will be staged throughout the winter months “public health guidelines permitting.”

The city’s other lawn-bowlers, the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club, have also been busy in recent weeks, as the club has been renovating its playing surface – replacing the worn-out carpet with new turf.

“One of White Rock’s oldest and most treasured sporting institutions is getting a long-awaited facelift,” the club announced in an email to Peace Arch News.

The club, which is located at 1079 Dolphin St. and has been in existence since 1935, played on grass until 2008, when turf was installed. That turf “has been the subject of wear and tear from constant use” in the 13 years since its installation, which prompted the new surface being installed.

While the new carpet comes via a supplier in the U.K., the underlying elastic layer is made up primarily of shredded scrap rubber tires, club member Yvette Symes said.

With the project now complete, the club is once again open for year-round play, she added.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SeniorsWhite Rock