Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ fan Chris Matthew, who has been wearing shorts daily since the 2001 Grey Cup in Calgary, relaxes in his living room in Winnipeg Wednesday, November 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

One of the first things Blue Bombers fan Chris Matthew will need to do after he finishes celebrating Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win is shop for trousers.

Matthew promised his friends in November 2001 that he would keep wearing shorts until the Bombers won a Canadian Football League championship.

It didn’t happen that year — they lost to Calgary — so he’s been braving Manitoba’s chill winters with half his legs uncovered for the last 18 years.

That all changed on Sunday when Winnipeg beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12.

Matthew was in Calgary to cheer on his team and pulled on an old pair of grey camo sweat pants over his shorts after the win.

Fashion critics didn’t take long to comment about his less-than-stylish wardrobe after a video popped up on social media, but Matthew says the sweats were the only pants he had that still fit.

“I’ll probably have to buy a new pair of jeans or two,” Matthew told CTV News on Monday.

He said his wife is happy he’s going to be wearing long pants again.

“Now if we need to go somewhere that pants are required, we can actually go there,” he said.

(CTV Winnipeg, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Special’ soccer win for Panorama Ridge in all-Surrey final at B.C. championships
Next story
PHOTOS: ‘Amazing feats of strength’ in Surrey at B.C. Boulder Provincials

Just Posted

Elderly woman found dead in burned Surrey house

Body found after firefighters put out house fire in 9000-block of 135A Street Monday morning

Lord Tweedsmuir to play in varsity AAA B.C. high school football provincial championship

Cloverdale school tops Notre Dame Jugglers in semifinal game

The Electric Express returns to Cloverdale

Surrey historical train society will present Christmas like it was celebrated 100 years ago

Surrey’s tall Christmas tree will stay lit until Jan. 2

Tree Lighting Festival was held Saturday at Civic Plaza

Surrey RCMP now confirm girl sustained ‘serious bite’ from pit bull in Clayton

Young girl’s injury at off-leash dog park in Clayton more grievous than what police first reported

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicts the air will drop to -5 and -10 C

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Most Read