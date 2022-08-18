WickFest Women’s Hockey Festival returns to Surrey

Players are seen competing in the 2019 Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival, or WickFest. (Image courtesy City of Surrey)

One of the biggest female hockey tournaments in the world is returning to Surrey.

After being cancelled for two years in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th Annual WickFest International Women’s Hockey Festival returns.

Games and events will be held at the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex and the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex from February 2 to 5, 2023.

In an Aug. 18 press release, the City of Surrey said it was proud to be hosting the event again.

“Sport tourism is an important part of our economic diversity in Surrey,” said Tara Cleave, support services manager with the City of Surrey. “Working with WickFest and the Surrey Falcons continues to shine a light on the value we see in working with both local and national or international groups to stimulate business in Surrey. It’s great to see these types of events coming back to life!”

Teams from all over the world compete in the tournament, which is run in partnership with Hayley Wickenheiser and the Surrey Falcons. And it’s much more than just hockey games—it “promotes empowerment and leadership skills” for the players involved with a focus on mentoring leaders both on and off the ice.

“We believe in continually seeking new ways to strengthen and grow the sport,” said Shane Cebuliak, president of Surrey Female Hockey Association. “We are confident a partnership with WickFest is one of the tools we can use to do just that.”

Some of the non-hockey tournament extras include: workshops, clinics, skills camps and other leadership skill-building activities.

“We do some really special things at our Surrey event that we don’t do at other locations and that is because of the strong partnership with the City of Surrey and the Falcons,” added Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and event founder.

Visit wickfest.com for more info.



