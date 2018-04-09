WHL Player of the Week: Surrey’s Rasmussen big for Americans in playoffs

Detroit Red Wings draft pick is finding the net with Tri-City Americans vs. Victoria

Surrey’s big Michael Rasmussen is playing a huge role in Tri-City Americans’ playoff run in the WHL.

So far, the six-foot-six centre has registered four goals and three assists in his team’s second-round series against Victoria Royals.

The Americans have a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which now returns to Kennewick, Washington, for Game 3 on Tuesday night (April 10).

On Monday, the WHL named Rasmussen its On the Run Player of the Week, for the week ending April 8.

Rasmussen, who was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round, ninth overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, ranks second in WHL playoffs scoring, second in goals and is tied for fourth for assists. He also ranks second in power-play goals scored and is tied for fourth in game-winning goals.

In the Americans’ series-opening game Friday, Rasmussen had a goal and three points as his team won by a 7-0 result. He scored the opening goal of the game, and also picked up a primary assist on the insurance goal and a power play assist later in the game.

A night later, Rasmussen recorded the first hat trick of his WHL Playoffs career in a 4-1 win for the Americans.

Through six games this post-season, he has 19 points (9G-10A), which includes four power-play goals and a pair of game-winning goals.

Though he missed part of the season due to injury, Rasmussen managed to set career-highs this season with 59 points (31G-28A) in 47 games.

Originally selected in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft, Rasmussen – a South Surrey native and Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum – has appeared in 161 career WHL regular-season games, recording 157 points (81G-76A), including 40 power-play goals, one short-handed goal and eight game-winning goals.



