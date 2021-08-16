The WHL is the second CHL league to mandate vaccines (FILE/WHL)

WHL announces vaccine mandate for players and staff this 2021/22 season

All WHL players and personnel are required to be vaccinated for the upcoming season

The WHL Monday (Aug. 16) announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all games in the 2021/22 season.

“Effective immediately, all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL office personnel along with officials must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine,” stated the WHL in a release.

The league is following the OHL’s footsteps, which announced a vaccine mandate in July.

In addition to players, all WHL personnel who come in direct contact with players must be vaccinated.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robinson stressed the importance of players and staff being fully vaccinated in order to ensure a full season with travel across the border.

The WHL has recommended to its clubs that players reside in billet households where all individuals are fully vaccinated.

Black Press has reached out to the WHL to inquire whether fans will need to be fully vaccinated and are awaiting comment.

The 2021/22 regular season starts Oct. 1.

READ MORE: UBC president voices support for mandatory indoor masking, vaccination

READ MORE: Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19vaccinesWHL

Previous story
PHOTOS: BC Lions practice in Surrey for their first home game in nearly two years

Just Posted

Some of the 46 officers – excluding those who have or will do covert police work – were sworn-in to the Surrey Police Service on July 16. (SPS photo)
Provincewide petition for Surrey police referendum gets underway

BC Lions players practice at the football team's Surrey facility on Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). The CFL squad will play a home game Thursday night (Aug. 19) at BC Place, for the first time in nearly two years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
PHOTOS: BC Lions practice in Surrey for their first home game in nearly two years

Rajesh Jayaprakash has announced he will be running for the NDP in the Cloverdale – Langley City federal riding. (Facebook image)
Former Surrey mayoralty candidate to run for NDP in Cloverdale – Langley City riding

(from left) Delta parks, recreation and culture commission chair Don Sangster, Mayor George Harvie, school trustee Jesse Dosanjh, Delta MP and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough, Coun. Jeannie Kanakos, Delta North MLA and Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon, Olympic rower Maxwell Lattimer and women’s national soccer team performance analyst Jasmine Mander cut the ribbon to officially open the new track facility at North Delta Secondary on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (James Smith photo)
PHOTOS: Grand opening for new North Delta track facility