Vancouver Giants forward Davis Koch was named the WHL’s player of the month for March. (Vancouver Giants photo)

White Rock’s Koch named WHL’s player of the month

Vancouver Giants forward had 14 points in eight regular-season games in March

White Rock’s David Koch has been named the Western Hockey League’s player of the month for March, after an impressive late-season run with the Vancouver Giants.

Koch, 20, posted four goals and 10 assists in eight games for the Giants last month, and also had a +5 plus/minus rating.

Koch – a Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association product – followed up his red-hot end to the regular season with a goal and nine assists in six first-round playoff games against the Seattle Thunderbirds over the past week and a half.

The Giants defeated the T-Birds 4-2 in the best-of-seven series, and now get set for a second-round matchup against the Victoria Royals, beginning Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

The veteran forward, who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his WHL career with the Edmonton Oil Kings before being acquired by Vancouver midway through last season, finished the 2018/19 regular season with career-best totals in goals, with 28, and points, with 78.

Late in the season, Koch was playing on a line with fellow Surrey native Justin Sourdif, the Giants’ top rookie who was injured in Game 1 of the series against Seattle.


