White Rock’s Alto named commissioner of junior ‘B’ PJHL

Trevor Alto has been named the commissioner of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, replacing Ray Stonehouse. (Contributed photo)

A White Rock native with a history working in junior hockey has been tagged to lead the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Last week, Trevor Alto was named the commissioner of the junior ‘B’ hockey league, which includes teams throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, including the White Rock Whalers and Surrey Knights.

Alto will take over from Ray Stonehouse, who has been serving as the PJHL’s commissioner since 2016.

“I am very thrilled to join the PJHL as commissioner,” Alto said in a news release.

“I think it is an excellent opportunity to be able to join a league that has come a long way in the last few years. The league’s Board of Governors… has been able to structure their business model in a way that it has set the PJHL up for long term success moving forward.

“When I was approached about becoming involved, it was nothing but positives and it looked like an excellent next step to take.”

Prior to joining the PJHL, Alto was the executive director of the BC Hockey League from 2012-19.

Alto also played junior hockey, at the junior ‘A’ level with the the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings and the Crowsnest Pass Timberwolves in Alberta.

He also played at the university level with the UBC Thunderbirds.

According to the PJHL news release, Alto “oversaw hockey operations including league marketing and communications” while with the BCHL.

He also has experience working with Hockey Canada.

“Trevor is highly regarded in the hockey fraternity and will bring a wealth of experience and leadership to our league,” Whalers owner Ronnie Paterson wrote on Twitter.

Stonehouse – a former owner of the PJHL’s Ridge Meadows Flames – will remain with the PJHL as a senior advisor for the next two seasons.

“As I turn 76, it is time for me to step aside and have a younger person come in that is capable of leading the PJHL into the future,” Stonehouse said.

“I believe that Trevor Alto is an extremely competent, young man and I think the league is very fortunate to have him. I am 100 per cent behind him.”

Rookie moves on

The White Rock Whalers’ leading scorer is moving on to the junior ‘A’ level.

Chris Fortems, who was in his first season in the PJHL and led the Whalers with 15 goals and 33 assists in 43 games, signed in late April with the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials.

