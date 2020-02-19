White Rock Whalers trail Wolf Pack 3-1 after overtime loss

An overtime loss Tuesday night has left the White Rock Whalers on the brink of playoff elimination.
The second-year junior ‘B’ hockey squad opened its best-of-seven Pacific Junior Hockey League series with a Game 1 victory over the record-setting, top-seed North Vancouver Wolf Pack last week, but lost the next three contests and now trail 3-1 heading into Game 5, which is scheduled for North Vancouver on Saturday night.
A loss Saturday would eliminate the Whalers from the playoffs.
Tuesday’s loss – on home ice at Centennial Arena – was a tough one to swallow for the Whalers, as they continued to play the Wolf Pack closer than any other team has thus far in the PJHL season; North Van lost just three games in regulation during the regular-season.
White Rock opened the scoring midway through the first period, on a power-play rebound tally from Tristian Takats, but the lead lasted last than a minute, as North Van’s Jacob Fournier quickly tied the game with a goal of his own. The two teams traded goals in each of the next two periods – with Michael Penman and Bryce Margetson scoring for the home side – before Wolf Pack captain Lucas Barker scored the overtime winner six minutes into the sudden-death frame.
FINAL: The captain stepped up in OT tonight. Lucas Barker sends his @northvanwolfpac squad home with a 3-1 series lead.#PJHL pic.twitter.com/yqLNJQQqq2
— PJHL (@Pacific_Junior) February 19, 2020
White Rock was not without an opportunity to win the game themselves, as they had a power-play opportunity in overtime just prior to Barker’s goal when the North Van forward was whistled for an interference penalty.