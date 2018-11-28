Clockwise from top left: Members of the White Rock Whalers show off their whale-tail inspired moustaches while holding their Hockey Fights Cancer placards; Eve Partridge from Crescent Choirs sings the anthem; Semiahmoo Minor Hockey’s Brady Cyr (left) stands with the White Rock Whalers prior to the game; a White Rock Whaler and Surrey Knight collide during the game. (Jody Harris photos)

White Rock Whalers raise hundreds for cancer research; beat Surrey Knights 5-3

Expansion PJHL squad held its own Hockey Fights Cancer night Saturday at Centennial Arena

At Centennial Arena Saturday, there was action beyond what took place on the ice between the White Rock Whalers and Surrey Knights.

The Junior ‘B’ Whalers – the newest team in the Pacific Junior Hockey League – won the game, 5-3, and also raised money for cancer research through its Hockey Fights Cancer Night initiative, a take-off of the National Hockey League’s fundraiser of the same name.

Through various channels – including a 50/50 draw and by-donation sales of both cupcakes and paper moustaches – the team raised nearly $500. As well, the team noted that the winner of the 50/50 draw donated his winnings back to the cause.

Local singer Eve Partridge of Crescent Choirs sang the national anthem before the game, and Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association’s Brady Cyr stood with Whalers players for pre-game lineup introductions.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Schaefer ‘relieved of duties’ as Surrey Eagles head coach

Just Posted

City of Surrey’s debt nowhere near McCallum’s figure of $514M

2017 documents show debt of $267M; Gill says McCallum’s discrepancy ‘absolutely shamefully wrong’

White Rock firefighters prep for annual Christmas brekkie

Crew to host Breakfast with Santa at Pacific Avenue hall on Dec. 1

Surrey man arrested after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her apartment by a relative

White Rock Whalers raise hundreds for cancer research; beat Surrey Knights 5-3

Expansion PJHL squad held its own Hockey Fights Cancer night Saturday at Centennial Arena

Two BC Ferries sailings cancelled between Victoria and Lower Mainland

Company says ship is experiencing mechanical difficulty morning of Nov. 28

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature prove previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot

One lucky fan will take home $706,815

Most Read