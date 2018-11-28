White Rock Whalers raise hundreds for cancer research; beat Surrey Knights 5-3

Clockwise from top left: Members of the White Rock Whalers show off their whale-tail inspired moustaches while holding their Hockey Fights Cancer placards; Eve Partridge from Crescent Choirs sings the anthem; Semiahmoo Minor Hockey’s Brady Cyr (left) stands with the White Rock Whalers prior to the game; a White Rock Whaler and Surrey Knight collide during the game. (Jody Harris photos)

At Centennial Arena Saturday, there was action beyond what took place on the ice between the White Rock Whalers and Surrey Knights.

The Junior ‘B’ Whalers – the newest team in the Pacific Junior Hockey League – won the game, 5-3, and also raised money for cancer research through its Hockey Fights Cancer Night initiative, a take-off of the National Hockey League’s fundraiser of the same name.

Through various channels – including a 50/50 draw and by-donation sales of both cupcakes and paper moustaches – the team raised nearly $500. As well, the team noted that the winner of the 50/50 draw donated his winnings back to the cause.

Local singer Eve Partridge of Crescent Choirs sang the national anthem before the game, and Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association’s Brady Cyr stood with Whalers players for pre-game lineup introductions.



sports@peacearchnews.com



Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter