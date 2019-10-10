The White Rock Whalers have a 2-2 win-loss record so far in October. (Jody Harris photo)

White Rock Whalers improve record with October wins

Pacific Junior Hockey League team gets set for handful of road games to end month

The White Rock Whalers are moving up the standings in the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Tom Shaw Conference, after a 2-2 start to their October schedule.

But if the second-year junior ‘B’ squad is to improve even further, they’re going to have to earn some wins on the road.

The Whalers, who sit with a 6-5-0-1 record (win-loss-tie-overtime loss), will play at home Saturday against the Ridge Meadows Flames – puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Arena – but they’ll spend much of the rest of the month on the road.

On Monday White Rock will travel to the North Shore for a road tilt against the North Vancouver Wolfpack.

• READ ALSO: Overtime goal gives White Rock Whalers second straight win

This weekend they’ll host the Langley Trappers at Centennial Arena Saturday, before wrapping up the month with an Oct. 26 road game in Mission against the Outlaws, and an Oct. 29 tilt against the Delta Ice Hawks at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

The road wasn’t particularly friendly to the Whalers last season – they finished with just seven wins in 22 road contests – but so far in 2019/20, they’ve been improved, and currently sit with a 3-4 road record, compared to a 3-1 mark at home.

The Whalers opened their October schedule by garnering a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Trappers on Oct. 2, and two days later, defeated Mission City 4-2.

The scoring was spread out in the win over the Outlaws, with four players finding the score sheet. Zach Mahaffy scored in the first period, tying the score after Mission’s Justin Hargrave have the home team an early 1-0 with a power-play tally.

In the second period, White Rock got goals from Kalem Burns and Gianni Lattanzi, and Matthew Burry rounded out the scoring in the third period, with less than six minutes to go.

The scoring was more concentrated in the OT defeat against the Trappers, with Cole Svendson scoring both goals in a losing effort.

On Oct. 5, the Semiahmoo Peninsula crew was held off the scoreboard entirely, losing to the Grandview Steelers 1-0, but they rebounded a few days later with a 6-3 road win against the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

Against the Steelers – the Whalers’ third game in four nights – the game was a scoreless draw until the final minute of play, when Grandview’s Jordan Myers slide a rebound past White Rock netminder Jonathan Holloway.

“We battled hard. Disappointing loss,” is how Whalers head coach Jason Rogers described the last-minute defeat, in a post on the team’s official website.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey, Delta players named to Team B.C.’s WHL Cup roster

Just Posted

Port Mann Bridge traffic jumped by 60% over 5 years: transportation ministry

Traffic on Pattullo Bridge has dropped by 17%, TransLink says

Surrey votes, Election 2019: Parties promising big things for parents

Second in a three-part series on political promises and platforms, heading into the Oct. 21 federal election

Widow fighting to keep RCMP in Surrey

Darlene Bennett says new police force will not make citizens any safer than they already are with the RCMP

Campbell Heights land sale passes following heated debate

Surrey council votes 5-4 to sell parcel of land on 192 Street

Surrey RCMP deploy ‘Mountie Cut-Outs’ to deter dangerous driving

Police, ICBC and the City of Surrey partner in ‘Operation Double Take’

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Police watchdog deployed after man Tasered, object catches fire along Vancouver’s seawall

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking to speak to witnesses

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Most Read