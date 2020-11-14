With gyms and rinks mostly closed this summer, White Rock Whalers goalie Jonathan Holloway took up surfing, wakeboarding and other outdoor pursuits to stay active. (Contributed photo)

With gyms and rinks mostly closed this summer, White Rock Whalers goalie Jonathan Holloway took up surfing, wakeboarding and other outdoor pursuits to stay active. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Whalers goaltender takes training outdoors amid COVID-19 restrictions

‘I was just trying to be outside as much as possible,’ says Jonathan Holloway

He couldn’t work out in a gym because they were closed to due the COVID-19 pandemic, and he couldn’t skate with teammates due to social-distancing rules and arena closures.

In fact, there were times when Jonathan Holloway wondered if there would even be a junior-hockey season to train for at all.

But rather than sulk, he used the opportunity to do something he’d always wanted to do, but never had: he went surfing.

“I’d always wanted to try it, but I’d never gone for it. Then my buddy invited me to go this summer,” said the 19-year-old goaltender, who is in his third season with the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s White Rock Whalers.

So a few times during the offseason, Holloway packed up his Jeep and headed for Vancouver Island, where he camped with his friends and dipped his toes in the waters of the surfing world.

An avid outdoorsman to begin with, the new activity also helped keep him in shape for the fall, when he stepped back onto the ice with the Whalers for the 2020-21 season that is currently on a two-week break due to a provincial health order that has suspended all indoor sports.

“The first time we went, I slowly started getting it, and then by the second time we went, it started clicking,” he said.

“It was a really fun experience, but it was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn.”

• READ ALSO: White Rock Whalers to play home games in Richmond

• READ ALSO: South Surrey, White Rock sports groups play waiting game after health-0rder halts sports

The difference between learning to surf, and learning almost any other sport, he noted, was that with other sports, you can adjust things “so you can manage.” If you’re learning to play basketball and you find the hoop is too high for you to start with, you can lower it, for example.

No such adjustments are available with surfing. Instead, you’re at the mercy of the waves.

“You just have to play it by ear. You don’t have a lot of control out there,’ Holloway laughed.

Surfing wasn’t the only outdoor activity the New Westminster resident undertook during the offseason as way to augment or replace his traditional training routine. He went hiking as much as he could at a variety of Lower Mainland locations, including popular trails at Buntzen Lake in Port Moody; and he also spent time wakeboarding and kayaking.

He even dusted off his old bike and went for a few rides – something he hadn’t done in years.

The outdoor activity was a welcome respite from his day-to-day routine, which included hours in front of a computer as he took online classes at Simon Fraser University.

“I was in school all summer, so I was eager to get out of my room and into sunlight every chance I got,” said Holloway, who has since transferred to UBC.

“I’ve always liked doing stuff outside, and I never really looked at it before as a way to stay in shape or stay active – it was just something I enjoyed.

“I was just trying to be outside as much as possible.”

While his fitness progress was often hard to track – “In the gym, it’s easier to see when you’re hitting markers,” he said – Holloway said his outdoor regimen definitely had a positive effect.

“It was different in the sense that the things I was doing were full-body workouts, whether it was hiking or surfing,” he said, adding that he felt some sore muscles after his first days on a surfboard and the bike.

“When I’m in the gym, I focus on a certain (muscle) group that day, so these (new) workouts were a little different. I think cardio-wise, it was actually better for me.”

While Holloway intends to keep up with his new outdoor pursuits, even after he is able to return to a more traditional workout regimen, his focus for the time being, he said, is staying sharp for when the PJHL returns to game action.

The Whalers have played four regular-season games so far – and sit with a 3-1 win-loss record – but have been sidelined since Nov. 8, when the new provincial health order suspended all indoor sports that include close contact.

“I think it was in the back of everybody’s heads that this was something that could happen,” Holloway said of the shutdown.

“But it did feel like it blindsided us a little bit because even though cases were going up, it seemed like for us (in the PJHL) and other sports as a whole… we’d been running pretty smoothly. There hasn’t been a (positive) case in our league, and there was just the one in the BCHL. I had a feeling this might happen, but I thought it would be because we had cases in our league or something.”

Nevertheless, he remains optimistic that his league – and others – will return by the end of the month, and an extended lock-down scenario won’t sideline them any longer.

“We’ve been following all the rules, so we’re hoping we can get back to playing games, because after all that’s happened, being able to play games, that was really fun,” he said, adding that he’s getting tired of facing shots from his teammates, day in and day out at practice.

“I know what they’re all gonna do now with the puck now. I need some new guys (to shoot on me).”


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Junior B Hockeysurfing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Eagles shut out Rivermen in final game before COVID-19 shutdown

Just Posted

A new shopping event is coming to Cloverdale. Holiday Passport, which is being put on by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, offers a chance for shoppers to win a share in $1,500 worth of gift cards for local businesses. (Photo - Malin Jordan)
Holiday Passport program encourages local Christmas shopping in Cloverdale

Participants can win $1,500 in gift cards

A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Remembrance Day pictures from Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale

Event was livestreamed on Heritage Surrey’s Facebook page

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at the legislature. There are calls for the provincial government to provide translations of the updates in languages other than English. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interpreters for B.C.’s COVID updates would boost awareness of pandemic protocols, advocate says

Kulpreet Singh says province should provide interpreters for languages other than English.

Before passing away in January 2014 Keian Blundell delivered toys to children at the hospital who couldn’t come home for Christmas. (Blundell family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Toy drive for kids in hospital more important in year of COVID-19, says Keian’s parents

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive is on now until Dec. 11

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in earlier finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

The lease on Hangar 17 at Langley Regional Airport is being disputed in court, as the Township tries to end it and the tenant tries to hold on. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth group used airport hangar as clubhouse and rode segways onto runways, lawsuit claims

A legal battle has erupted over a cancelled hangar lease at Langley Regional Airport

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. File photo
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis continues in New Westminster Supreme Court

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Most Read