White Rock Whalers debut with pair of losses

Expansion junior ‘B’ hockey team drops games to Richmond, Grandview on weekend

For the first time since 1989 – when the team played in the now-defunct West Coast Junior Hockey League – White Rock Whalers stepped onto the ice at Centennial Arena for a regular-season junior ‘B’ tilt.

On Saturday night, the Pacific Junior Hockey League expansion franchise lost its season-opener to the Richmond Sockeyes 4-3, and on Sunday, travelled north to Burnaby, where they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Grandview Steelers.

“It was good – there was a good atmospher (at the rink), and I thought we competed hard,” said Whalers head coach Jason Rogers.

The new team – which was born back in May, and is owned by longtime South Surrey businessman Ronnie Paterson – had ample opportunity to earn victories in each of the one-goal weekend defeats. Against Richmond, Surrey native Calder Newson, also a former Sockeye, scored the first goal of the Whalers’ season, potting a power-play goal 12:55 into the first period.

The Sockeyes responded less than two minutes later, however, and the game was knotted at 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

In the second, Richmond took a 2-1 lead on a goal from Brice Kemp, and went up 4-1 by the midway point of the third period before the Whalers got back on the board.

With less than seven minutes to go in the game, White Rock’s Logan Webber scored his first of the season – with assists to Hayden Drance and Gregory Porter – and Saul Khalifa brought the score to 4-3 late, when he scored with just 11 seconds left on the clock.

Matthew Rogers picked up two assists in the loss, and goaltender Zachary Everett was busy in the crease, stopping 45 shots.

At Burnaby Winter Club Sunday night, it was the Steelers who scored first, with Emerson Kostner potting a power-play goal 3:32 into the game to give the home team the lead. Grandview led 2-0 after the first period, and the scoreboard stayed that way until midway through the second period, when the Whalers got on the board courtesy of a power-play goal from Drew Williams, with Leland Konrath and Ryan Kong picking up assists.

The two teams traded goals in the third, with the Steelers’ tally coming from Kyle Forbes and White Rock’s coming off the stick of Webber, with Newson picking up the assist.

“We got five goals (in two games) from four different goal-scorers, including two guys who weren’t in the league last year, so that’s a positive for us,” Rogers said.

Everett was once against between the pipes for White Rock, making 22 saves.

“Zach was really good for us – he gave us an opportunity (to win) both games,” the coach added.

White Rock’s neighbouring squad, the Surrey Knights – who went two seasons without a win and whose owner/coach sued the league last spring for alleged discrimination – also opened the 2018/19 PJHL season with a loss.

Last Thursday, the Knights dropped a 9-1 decision to the Port Moody Panthers at the North Surrey Recreation Centre.

The Panthers were up 3-0 in the first period before the Knights scored their lone goal of the game, on a Takumi Sakai shot. Assists were given to Amraj Gill and Parker Leiper.

Naveen Kainth took the loss after making 46 saves in the Knights’ net.

Michael Milosavljevic netted a hat-trick for the Panthers.

With John Craighead back behind the bench after serving a league-imposed suspension, the Knights are aiming to bounce back from a tough 2017-18 season that saw the team win one game.

Next up for the Knights is another home game Thursday against Richmond, followed by road battles Saturday in White Rock against the Whalers, and Sunday against Grandview.

– with files from Tom Zillich

Previous story
VIDEO: Provincial kids triathlon sees record attendance in Vernon
Next story
Surrey Knights start out with 9-1 loss on home ice

Just Posted

Former Surrey Mountie expected to be sentenced Tuesday

Former Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a police officer

Baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

VIDEO: Crews battle large woodpile fire at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel

Pile was 600 feet long and 50 feet high

A look inside Cloverdale’s proposed supportive housing

Information sessions begin for 60-unit supportive housing project

Counsellor Sonia Andhi joins Surrey Students NOW slate

Andhi hopes to land a spot on the Surrey school board in the Oct. 20 civic election

VIDEO: Proposal on the pier

White Rock artist draws marriage proposal for couple

5 to start your day

Man charged in killing of 13-year-old girl, baby revived at U.S. border and more

As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Trump still fumeing over NYT op-ed

Hurricane Florence could hit East Coast states hard

Millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes

Guns, border crossers top list of concerns Liberal MPs bring to caucus retreat

Liberals gather in Saskatoon today for a caucus retreat

Calgarians anticipate details on a possible 2026 Winter Games bid

A draft plan is to be presented to city council on Tuesday

US marks 9-11

America marks 9-11 with sombre tributes, new monument to victims

Lakers take 3-0 Mann Cup lead with 11-6 victory over Burrards

Shawn Evans becomes all-time assists leader with eight assists in tonight’s matchup

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor still has a long recovery ahead: family

Morgan Gobeil is recovering but will still be in hospital for a few more months

Most Read