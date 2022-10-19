Sandy Schemmer, Alida Brichon, Rita Clarkson and Betty Brussel won the women’s 200M freestyle relay (320+ age group) at the North Shore Sprint Meet on Oct. 15. (Contributed photo)

Sandy Schemmer, Alida Brichon, Rita Clarkson and Betty Brussel won the women’s 200M freestyle relay (320+ age group) at the North Shore Sprint Meet on Oct. 15. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Wave swimmers take top spot at North Shore meet

Newcomers, club veterans combine for podium finishes

The White Rock Wave Masters Swim Club got its season started with a splash this month, placing first overall as a team at the annual North Shore Sprint Meet.

The Wave finished the North Vancouver swim meet with a total of 1,615 points – which was enough to beat the much larger English Bay Masters Swim Club, which finished with 1,183.

Among the many highlights from the competition were performances from some of the club’s newest members, as newcomers Sandy Schemmer, 80, and Rita Clarkson, 68, joined forces with returning members – and frequent medal-winners – Alida Brichon and 98-year-old Betty Brussel to win gold in the women’s 200-m freestyle relay (in the 320-plus combined years age group).

As well, Schemmer and Clarkson finished first or second in all of their respective individual events.

“Recently, the Wave team has been able to offer spots to new competitors—several of whom were able to join us in North Van after just a month of practice,” said club president Linda Stanley Wilson.

“It was an exciting meet for the whole team.”

In addition to the success in the pool, the White Rock Wave also used the North Shore meet as a opportunity to mentor four young assistant coaches – including Ellie Choong, who was on the deck to provide support to the club’s swimmers, especially the newcomers.

“She was immensely helpful,” Clarkson said of Choong, who is also a coach and swimmer with the White Rock Amateur Swim Association (WRASA).

“She helped me navigate my way to the blocks for each race to make sure that I was in the right place at the right time.”

Next up for Wave swimmers is a trip to Nanaimo at the end of November for another masters meet.


Swimming

