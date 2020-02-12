White Rock Wave swimmers scoop medals at masters meet

White Rock Wave swimmer Ross Nicholson competes in the butterfly at a masters swim meet in Victoria earlier this month. (Tracy Wright photo)

The White Rock Wave’s relay teams were at it again earlier this month, scooping gold medals at a masters swim meet in Victoria.

In total, 20 members of the White Rock Wave masters swim team took part in the long-course meet – held Feb. 2 at Saanich Commonwealth Place – with relay events, which have long been a strength of the club, producing a total of seven gold medals and one bronze.

The relay wins, when combined with individual swimmers’ performances, put the Wave second in overall team points at the meet, behind only the hosts from Victoria.

Individually, the Wave were led by Theo Manley, who went four-for-four in the pool, winning gold in the 100-, 200-, 400- and 1,500-m freestyle swims.

Other medal winners included Skip Ray, 79, who won gold in 50-m butterfly and 50- and 100-m free; Nancy Waterman, 58, who was first in 50- and 100-m backstroke as well as the 200-m individual medley; Russ Wilson, 51, who won gold in 50- and 100-m butterfly and 50-m back; Katharine Rejminiak, 32, who claimed gold in the 50-m fly, 100-m breast and 200-m free; Jack Cavanagh, 26, who won gold in three events – the 100-m breast, 200-m free and 400-m IM.

The club also had a number of swimmers post personal best times in a variety of events, including Carlos Sanchez, Wilson, Gail Evans; Rejminiak, Ray, James Lebrun and Keith Radatzke. As well, two Wave members – Katrin Bizier and Valerie Conti – were participating in their first-ever competitive meet.

Next on the schedule for Wave swimmers is the short-course provincial championships, which are to be held at South Surrey’s Grandview Aquatic Centre in mid April.



