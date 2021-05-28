White Rock Wave swimmers recognized by FINA for 2020 results

Three swimmers plus handful of relay teams lauded for performances last year

White Rock Wave swimmers Tony Pease, Arthur ‘Skip’ Ray, Theo Manley, and Linda Stanley Wilson were all recognized recently by FINA for top-10 masters performances last year. (Contributed photo)

A trio of White Rock Wave masters swimmers – and a handful of relay teams – have been recognized by FINA, the official international competitive swimming federation.

Wave swimmers Theo Manley, Arthur ‘Skip’ Ray and Linda Stanley Wilson were all listed in FINA’s recently released rankings of the top 10 masters performances of 2020.

Manley was recognized in four different long-course freestyle events – the 100-, 200-, 400- and 1,500-m distances, while Ray was lauded for his performance in the 50-m butterfly and Stanley Wilson in the 200-m backstroke.

Additionally, five different Wave relay teams clocked top-10 times and make FINA’s long-course rankings list: the 200-m men’s freestyle (120-159 total age group), which included Michael Collins, Carlos Sanchez, Russ Wilson and Jack Cavanagh; the 200-m men’s freestyle relay (280-319 age group), which was Ray, Tony Pease, Bill Blair and Keith Radatzke; the 200-m men’s medley team (160-199 age group) of Collins, Sanchez, Wilson and Cavanagh; the 200-m men’s medley team (280-319 age group) of Blair, Pease, Ray and Ross Nicholson; and the 200-m women’s medley relay team (200-239 age group) of Stanley Wilson, Katharine Rejminiak, Tamiko Fry and Manley.

In anticipation of the 2021 summer season, White Rock Wave swimmers have recently resumed training outdoors, in limited numbers, at Sunnyside Pool.



