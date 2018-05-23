White Rock Wave swimmers climb podium at provincials

Though illness and prior commitments limited members of the White Rock Wave at provincial masters swim championships earlier this month, the group still managed plenty of podium finishes.

Competing at Richmond’s Watermania pool, nine Wave swimmers took part – though only five were able to take part in all three days of competition due to the aforementioned issues – and led the team to a 10th-place overall finish, out of 36 clubs.

Alida Brichon won a handful of medals – most of the gold variety. The 77-year-old was first in the 50- and 100-m backstroke races, as well as the 50-m, 100-m and 200-m breaststroke events, while also picking up a silver in the 50-m freestyle.

Brichon finished with an aggregate score of 117 – just one shy of teammate Ross Nicholson, who had 118.

Nicholson, 55, won gold in the 400-m individual medley, while also claiming silver in the 200-m butterfly, 800-m freestyle and 200-m breaststroke, and bronze in the 100-m backstroke and 400-m freestyle.

Carlos Sanchez, 43, was first in both the 100- and 200-m IM, and the 50- and 100-m freestyle and second in the 50- and 100-m breaststroke, as well as the 50-m butterfly. Theo Manley, 63, also found the top of the podium, placing first in the 800-m and 1,500-m freestyle swims, as well as the 100-m butterfly.

Craig Slater, 58, dominated his backstroke events, winning gold in the 50-, 100- and 200-m distances, as well as the 200-m backstroke. He was also third in the 100-m IM and fourth in the 50-m butterfly. Victoria Surtees, 35, also had a strong provincial performance, winning silver in the 100-m breaststroke and 100-m backstroke, while adding a bronze in 50-m backstroke; Natalie Bayley, 40, finished second in the 50-m backstroke and was third in the 100-m breaststroke; and Angela Pahlke, 38, won gold in 100-m breaststroke and bronze in both the 50-m breast and 100-m freestyle.

Rounding out the Wave competitors, Chris Jo, 56, had four top-five finishes and a total of five inside the top 10, and Teri York, 63, had three top-five swims.

In total, more than 250 swimmers competed at the three-day meet.