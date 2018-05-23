White Rock Wave swimmers climb podium at provincials

Masters swim club members battle illness en route to 10th overall finish

Though illness and prior commitments limited members of the White Rock Wave at provincial masters swim championships earlier this month, the group still managed plenty of podium finishes.

Competing at Richmond’s Watermania pool, nine Wave swimmers took part – though only five were able to take part in all three days of competition due to the aforementioned issues – and led the team to a 10th-place overall finish, out of 36 clubs.

Alida Brichon won a handful of medals – most of the gold variety. The 77-year-old was first in the 50- and 100-m backstroke races, as well as the 50-m, 100-m and 200-m breaststroke events, while also picking up a silver in the 50-m freestyle.

Brichon finished with an aggregate score of 117 – just one shy of teammate Ross Nicholson, who had 118.

Nicholson, 55, won gold in the 400-m individual medley, while also claiming silver in the 200-m butterfly, 800-m freestyle and 200-m breaststroke, and bronze in the 100-m backstroke and 400-m freestyle.

Carlos Sanchez, 43, was first in both the 100- and 200-m IM, and the 50- and 100-m freestyle and second in the 50- and 100-m breaststroke, as well as the 50-m butterfly. Theo Manley, 63, also found the top of the podium, placing first in the 800-m and 1,500-m freestyle swims, as well as the 100-m butterfly.

Craig Slater, 58, dominated his backstroke events, winning gold in the 50-, 100- and 200-m distances, as well as the 200-m backstroke. He was also third in the 100-m IM and fourth in the 50-m butterfly. Victoria Surtees, 35, also had a strong provincial performance, winning silver in the 100-m breaststroke and 100-m backstroke, while adding a bronze in 50-m backstroke; Natalie Bayley, 40, finished second in the 50-m backstroke and was third in the 100-m breaststroke; and Angela Pahlke, 38, won gold in 100-m breaststroke and bronze in both the 50-m breast and 100-m freestyle.

Rounding out the Wave competitors, Chris Jo, 56, had four top-five finishes and a total of five inside the top 10, and Teri York, 63, had three top-five swims.

In total, more than 250 swimmers competed at the three-day meet.

Previous story
International swimming events about to make a splash in Surrey
Next story
Barclay Parneta new Giants GM

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP release sketch of ‘suspicious person’ who approached child outside school

Surrey RCMP describe the suspect as South Asian, in his 40s or younger, with a beard and a blue turban

COLUMN: Longtime volunteers reveal why they give their time

From Girl Guides to plane pilots, volunteers make the world a better place

International swimming events about to make a splash in Surrey

Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series to be held at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex

Fire in South Surrey Tuesday evening

It happened near King George Boulevard and 27B Avenue

Former city manager George Harvie to run for Delta mayor

Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate includes former fire chief Dan Copeland

VIDEO: Morgan Freeman to voice announcements on SkyTrain, buses

TransLink unveils new credit card feature ahead of busy tourist season

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top Vancouver chefs heading to the Island for the largest seafood festival in Western Canada

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Barclay Parneta new Giants GM

Becomes third General Manager in the history of the franchise

5 to start your day

Mounties cleared in shooting man with toy gun, woman sexually assaulted in Surrey and more

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

Most Read