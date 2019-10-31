(Brian Cantoni/Flickr photo)

White Rock Wave set record, scoop medals at North Shore swim meet

Semiahmoo Peninsula-based masters swim club finishes first overall at sprint event

With a fleet of swimmers numbering more than two dozen, the White Rock Wave masters swim club swam to top spot in overall team standings at the North Shore Sprint Meet last month.

With a total of 28 competitors, the Semiahmoo Peninsula-based group finished with 1,400 more points than the second-place team. In total, 16 teams took part in the Oct. 19 event.

The Wave’s relay swimmers led the way, with the 4×50 freestyle and 4×50 medley teams – in various age groups – combining to win eight gold medals, two silvers and three bronze. As well, White Rock’s men’s 280-year (combined age) team – Frank Groff, Tony Pease, Skip Ray and Craig Slater – set a B.C. masters record in the freestyle relay.

• READ ALSO: Record-breaking White Rock Wave swimmer getting faster with age

Individually, seven Wave members won every event they entered – Bill Blair, 76; Alida Brichon, 78; Ray, 78; Pease, 80; Joanna Lam, 57; Slater, 59; and Danica Stockstad, 27.

Overall, Wave swimmers clocked 32 personal-best times.

For three members of the squad – Blair, Rezarta Meshi and Cindy Yoc – the North Vancouver meet was their first-ever masters competition, adding “great depth” to the club’s roster of talented swimmers, head coach Carole Gair told Peace Arch News via email.

On Sunday, the team was at Richmond’s Watermania pool for a long-course (50 metre) competition.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP to step up patrols Halloween night

They expect to be dealing with mischief calls while keeping an eye on pedestrian safety

Surrey mom ‘so excited’ as defibrillators will be installed in Surrey high schools

District approved funding, installation for machines in back in the spring

Police still looking for clues in 2013 murder of Vimal Chand in Surrey

Vimal Chand’s body was found on Feb. 20, 2013 in a car parked near Hyland elementary school in Newton

Surrey mayor ‘disheartened’ by latest Surrey RCMP crime stats

The total number of Criminal Code Offences increased by six per cent over the previous quarter

Seniors gather in South Surrey for Chong Yong Festival

Dinner event held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Negotiations break down between Metro Vancouver bus drivers, employer as strike looms

Unifor members will be able to legally pursue job action as of midnight Friday

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Man arrested in connection to violent outburst on bus driver in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday linked to unrelated incident

Most Read