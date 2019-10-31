White Rock Wave set record, scoop medals at North Shore swim meet

Semiahmoo Peninsula-based masters swim club finishes first overall at sprint event

With a fleet of swimmers numbering more than two dozen, the White Rock Wave masters swim club swam to top spot in overall team standings at the North Shore Sprint Meet last month.

With a total of 28 competitors, the Semiahmoo Peninsula-based group finished with 1,400 more points than the second-place team. In total, 16 teams took part in the Oct. 19 event.

The Wave’s relay swimmers led the way, with the 4×50 freestyle and 4×50 medley teams – in various age groups – combining to win eight gold medals, two silvers and three bronze. As well, White Rock’s men’s 280-year (combined age) team – Frank Groff, Tony Pease, Skip Ray and Craig Slater – set a B.C. masters record in the freestyle relay.

Individually, seven Wave members won every event they entered – Bill Blair, 76; Alida Brichon, 78; Ray, 78; Pease, 80; Joanna Lam, 57; Slater, 59; and Danica Stockstad, 27.

Overall, Wave swimmers clocked 32 personal-best times.

For three members of the squad – Blair, Rezarta Meshi and Cindy Yoc – the North Vancouver meet was their first-ever masters competition, adding “great depth” to the club’s roster of talented swimmers, head coach Carole Gair told Peace Arch News via email.

On Sunday, the team was at Richmond’s Watermania pool for a long-course (50 metre) competition.



