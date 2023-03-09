White Rock Wave crushes competition in Chilliwack meet

New White Rock Wave competitors Emily Sheard, left, Deborah White, and Rezarta Meshi gain advice from seasoned veterans Alida Brichon and Betty Brussel at a March 4 meet in Chilliwack, which the Wave won. (submitted photo)

The White Rock Wave had a winning weekend in Chilliwack at the March Madness Meet last weekend, with 40 teammates able to make the trip out to the valley.

“This was a meet that many of our new members were looking forward to,” said White Rock Wave president Linda Stanley Wilson.

“They have been training since September – working on their stroke technique, learning how to dive from the blocks, and practicing relay exchanges,” she continued.

The March Madness Meet includes 25-metre events in each stroke – just one length of the pool, noted Wave head coach Craig Slater.

“That makes it perfect for members who are new to competitive swimming. With just one length, swimmers do not need to worry about flip turns; they just need to do a legal touch at the end. Also in masters swimming, competitors can start from the blocks, the side of the pool, or in the water, making them feel further at ease” Slater explained.

“That being said, a number of our newest members swam some of the longer events on the meet schedule and every one of them contributed points toward our final total.”

The White Rock Wave won the meet with a total of 3,313 points, followed by the Hyack Swim Club from New Wesminster (1,910 points) and Delta’s Winskill Otters (1,265 points). Eighteen teams swam in the meet.

“In addition to stand-out performances and great participation by our members, Darian Fry set a B.C. and Canadian record in the 50M (short course) backstroke in the 25-29 age group. Darian went 26.03, crushing the previous record of 27.34 from 1988. He is looking forward to the last meet of the season to be held March 26 at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre, which will offer him one more chance to break some records this season,” Slater said.

“Everyone on our team contributes to our success, from members who have just joined a few weeks ago to our seasoned team members,” Slater said.

