Players and coaches with White Rock’s U11 All-Stars celebrate after a 5-4 win over Abbotsford in the provincial final earlier this month in Nanaimo. (Contributed photo)

White Rock U11 squad wins provincial baseball title

Fourth straight B.C. championship for White Rock-South Surrey at AAA Tier 1 event

Some of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s youngest ballplayers are the class of B.C. after winning a provincial championship earlier this month.

Over the B.C. Day long weekend in Nanaimo, White Rock-South Surrey Baseball Association’s U11 AAA Tier 1 All-Stars edged the competition en route to a gold medal, beating Abbotsford 5-4 in the championship game.

The victory kept an impressive streak of success alive for the association, as White Rock teams have now won the tournament four years in a row, dating back to the 2005-born team.

In the round-robin portion of the tournament, White Rock went undefeated, beating Nanaimo, Kelowna, Ridge Meadows and Victoria.

In semifinal action, they faced Richmond, winning with ease, 14-3.

The title tilt against Abby was a much tough affair, however. White Rock jumped out to a four-run lead, but saw it whittled down to just one by the final inning. The Peninsula crew managed to hold off their Fraser Valley foes, however, to claim the banner.

Over the course of the tournament, White Rock had a remarkable .472 batting average as a team – 68 hits in 142 at-bats, along with 34 walks – and they were strong defensively, as well. White Rock pitchers struck out 40 batters over the weekend, allowing just 41 hits. They also turned three double plays in the field.


