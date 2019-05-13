White Rock Tritons win one of four against Okanagan A’s

The White Rock Tritons continue to be the busiest team in the BC Premier Baseball League – they’ve played as many as 10 games more than some of their competitors – but they’ve been unable to put together a string of wins that would boost them up the league standings.

The under-18 squad won just one of four games on the weekend – and two of four the weekend before that – and currently sit 11th in the 14-team league. They have an 8-17 win-loss record. However, with other teams having played so many less games, the Tritons are still within striking distance of a playoff spot as the schedule hits the one-third mark.

Last weekend, the South Surrey-based squad hit the field at South Surrey Athletic Park for a four-game series against the visiting Okanagan Athletics. The Kelowna visitors won both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader – 9-0 and 9-6 – and they opened Sunday with a 4-1 win, as well. The Tritons finally got a ‘W’ on the board in Sunday’s nightcap, as their offence exploded for double-digit runs in a 10-3 win.

Nolan Austin, Josh Fluet and Kole Turner each had doubles in Sunday’s victory, and Jason Blouin led the way with four runs-batted-in.

The busy schedule for the Tritons continues this week. On Tuesday night, they travel north to battle the Whalley Chiefs, and on the weekend will play four games on the road – two Saturday in North Vancouver against the North Shore Twins, and two Sunday in Nanaimo against the Mid-Island Pirates, who sit second in the PBL with a win-loss record of 11-4.

At the U16 level, the White Rock Junior Tritons have also been busy, and are winners of five of their last six games. Most recently, they shut out the Whalley Junior Chiefs 10-0 last Thursday. They have a midweek game set for Wednesday, at home against the Chiefs, and on Sunday will host the Victoria Junior Mariners for two games at South Surrey Athletic Park.



