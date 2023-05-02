White Rock Tritons Senior U18 team’s Cameron Wright hits a stand up double to left field in Kelowna, where they swept the Okanagan Athletics 4 games to 0. The senior squad is currently No. 1 in BCPBL standings (as of press deadline May 2). (Cameron Wright/Twitter) White Rock Tritons Senior U18 team’s Cameron Wright hits a stand up double to left field in Kelowna, where they swept the Okanagan Athletics 4 games to 0. The senior squad is currently No. 1 in BCPBL standings. (Cameron Wright/Twitter)

White Rock Tritons win 5 of last 6 games, No. 1 in BCPBL standings

Senior U18 baseball squad in Kamloops for premier showcase tournament

With a weekend sweep of four games versus the Okanagan Athletics April 28-30 in Kelowna, the White Rock Tritons Senior U18 team won five out of the six games they played in the past week and are now No. 1 in the British Columbia Premier Baseball League (BCPBL) standings.

After a 5-0 win over the North Shore Twins April 25, the Tritons lost to the Langley Blaze 8-4 on April 26, but then won all four weekend games against the Athletics, 4-2 and 4-0 on Saturday, then with scores of 9-1 and 6-1 on Sunday.

“With five (wins) in one week, we’ve got nothing to complain about,” said Tritons Senior U18 head coach Tyler Lawson, noting the weather in Kelowna was so hot, it felt like summer.

“Our pitching staff and our pitchers were fantastic, every game, for us… we barely gave up any runs, so that was a huge plus and we had a lot of time to hit the ball.”

Plenty of players were hitting well too, he noted, at all of their recent games.

Now, the team heads to Kamloops May 3-7, for the Best of the West tournament, a premier showcase invitational event, with the U18 teams playing the ‘Best of the Best,’ according to the Big League Experience website.

To be able to play, teams had to qualify earlier this year.

And it will mean a lot of exposure for Tritons players as well, Lawson noted.

“It (will feature) at lot of the best programs in Canada – a lot of eyeballs, a lot of scouts… it’s a pretty big weekend for our program,” he said.

He’s hoping the team will keep bringing their best to the field.

“I’m hoping we do the same things we’ve been doing. Our pitching staff has been phenomenal, our defense has been great… we’re playing three really good teams in our pool, so it’s going to be a good test for us,” said Lawson.

“So far, we’ve opened our season up fantastic. We’re first in the league right now – we have nothing to complain about. As long as we continue to play our game, good things should happen.”

The White Rock Tritons Junior U16 team is also starting off strong this season, winning three of the four games they’ve been able to play (several games for both junior and senior squads were called because of rainy weather) so far.

The U16 team beat the Abbotsford Junior Cardinals 10-0 on April 26, then lost one and won one in an April 29 double header against the Parksville Junior Royals.

For more information about all of the White Rock Tritons teams, visit tritonsbaseball.com

BC Premier Baseball League

