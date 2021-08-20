White Rock Tritons’ bantam, junior teams set for South Surrey playoff tournament

White Rock bantam Triton pitcher Matt Ng and his teammates will be hosting the bantam playoff tournament later this month at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Bruce Ng photo)

A pair of White Rock Tritons teams have busy weeks ahead, as the junior and bantam baseball seasons get set to wrap up for the summer.

This weekend, the under-15 bantam squad will play four games against the Okanagan Athletics at South Surrey Athletic Park – Saturday afternoon, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the U16 junior squad will wrap up its regular season Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. game against the Langley Blaze.

The following week, beginning Friday, Aug. 27, both the bantam and juniors will play full slate of games as South Surrey Athletic Park will host both the bantam and junior season-ending tournaments, with teams from across the province set to play throughout the weekend.

B.C. junior teams will play three games on the Aug. 27 – at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – while the bantams will play twice that day, at 4 and 7 p.m.

The following day, the juniors play at 1 and 4 p.m., while bantam teams will play four games, at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug, 29, the bantam tournament wraps up with a pair of semifinals, at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The Tritons – who are currently third in the bantam regular-season standings with a 20-9 won-loss record – have a bye into one of the semifinals.

The bantam finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on the 29th.

The oldest Tritons, the U18 team, finished their season a few weeks ago, finishing third at the end-of-season playoff tournament.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Premier Baseball LeagueWhite Rock Tritons