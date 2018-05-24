Garrett James photo White Rock Tritons baserunner Jackson Hogg slides into the bag well ahead of the ball during a BC Premier Baseball League game against the Victoria Eagles Sunday at South Surrey Athletic Park.

White Rock Tritons back in win column after victories Sunday over North Shore

BC Premier Baseball League squad now sports 7-12 win-loss record

The White Rock Tritons are back in the win column.

A week after a four-loss road trip to the Okanagan, the South Surrey-based BC Premier Baseball League squad returned to the Lower Mainland, winning two of four games, including both ends of a doubleheader against the Victoria Eagles Sunday at South Surrey Athletic Park.

The Tritons’ offence was in top gear Sunday against the visiting Eagles, as the home team combined for 18 runs; in Game 1, they won 8-3, and followed that with a 10-7 victory to close out the weekend.

On Saturday, White Rock travelled to North Vancouver, where they dropped a pair to the North Shore Twins, 8-1 and 9-0.

The Tritons’ win-loss record sits at 7-12, good for 10th in the 13-team league.

In the first game against the Eagles, the Tritons clawed their way onto the scoreboard early, and had a 2-0 lead after the first inning and extended it to 7-1 after two, thanks to a five-run second frame that was a result of a walk, passed ball, and error that allowed Jackson Hogg on base, as well as singles from Ryan Dauphinee and Noah Bryerton and a bases-loaded double off the bat of Michael Rachman, which scored three runs.

The two clubs traded single runs later in the game, with White Rock’s only other score coming in the fourth inning, when a Bryerton single scored Hogg.

On the mound for the Tritons was Cameron Dunn, who evened his win-loss record to 2-2 with the victory. He struck out three, walked three and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work before being relieved by Jacob Hart, who pitched the final two innings of relief.

Hogg – who moved this season from shortstop to centre field – was the offensive star for White Rock in the Game 2 win Sunday. He went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, with three doubles, two runs scored and two runs-batted-in. He also stole two bases to give him a team-best seven on the season. That mark puts him fourth in the entire BCPBL, and he’s also in the top-five league-wide in doubles and RBI.

Marshal Luiz also had a strong day at the dish in the team’s 10-7 win, finishing with one hit and three RBI.

Keith Manby got the start for the home team, striking out five over four-and-one-third innings, though reliever Logan McNeil was eventually credited with the win, after pitching two-and-a-third innings of relief, striking out four and walking just one.

This weekend, White Rock has another busy schedule, with a Saturday doubleheader on tap against the Coquitlam Reds at Mundy Park, followed by two games Sunday at South Surrey Athletic Park against the Whalley Chiefs, who sport a 3-15 win-loss record so far this season.

Next Wednesday, they’ll head to UBC for an evening tilt against the first-year UBC Thunder, who have won five of their first 19 PBL games.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Most Read