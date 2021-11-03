White Rock Titans win big in playoff quarter-finals

Atom, midget teams advance to semifinals while other age divisions look to wrap up regular season

The end of the minor football calendar is approaching, and a handful of White Rock Titans teams are heating up just in time for the end-of-season playoff push.

On Halloween, Titans squads of all ages put a scare into the competition, with the Atom White squad winning their playoff quarter-final game 14-8 over their White Rock teammates, Atom Blue; the all-White Rock tilt was highlighted by pregame introductions that included a smoke machine.

Later in the day, White Rock’s midget team also won its quarter-final playoff game, 39-15 over Langley.

Both the atom and midget team now advance to semifinals Nov. 7. Vancouver Mainland Football League finals – at all levels – are scheduled for Nov. 14, with nine-a-side provincial finals set for Nov. 21 at McLeod Park in Langley.

Other White Rock-South Surrey teams also played last weekend, but in regular-season action. The peewee Titans lost 28-6 to Cloverdale, while the junior bantams dropped their game 46-14 to North Surrey.

The Titans bantam squad had a bye last weekend, and remain undefeated with a perfect 8-0 win-loss record. If their success continues, they may find themselves hitting the field Dec. 5 at McLeod Park, for provincial 12-a-side championships.

In addition to the bantams, White Rock’s other 12-a-side teams – peewees, junior bantam and bantam – have one more regular-season game left apiece – all this weekend.

At the flag level, White Rock’s junior-flag Blue team (five- to seven-year-olds) won its final home game of the season Sunday, beating the Royal City Hyacks 29-8. The junior-flag season wraps up this weekend in Coquitlam, with a jamboree.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Football