White Rock Titans score big wins in youth football action

Pair of shutout victories among weekend results for Semiahmoo Peninsula association

White Rock-South Surrey Titans ball-carrier Kayden Smith tries to evade a tackle from a North Delta Longhorn as he runs down the sideline en route to a touchdown in flag-division action last weekend. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans scored some big wins on the gridiron last weekend, as Semiahmoo Peninsula football teams excelled on fields across the region.

Playing at Langley’s McLeod Park, the bantam Titans notched a big win over the North Langley Bears on Saturday, winning 43-0, while the junior-bantams picked up a 27-7 victory themselves, beating the Richmond Raiders at Minoru Park.

Titans’ junior-bantam coach Derek Slavin said that he was “very proud of the team,” after their performance.

“They worked hard for this,” he said.

Another Titans team to win big was the association’s atom crew, who scored a 40-0 win over the North Surrey Thunderbirds, while the junior-flag squad also notched a victory, defeating the North Delta Longhorns 28-6 at John Oliver Park on Sunday.

The Titans peewee team was not quite as lucky, however, losing to Cloverdale 28-0.

Mariners football

Like their community-football counterparts, Earl Marriott Secondary’s high-school football season is also in full swing, and the senior squad is set to make its home debut this Friday.

Now under the stewardship of new head coach Todd Fenwick – who takes over from retiring Michael Mackay-Dunn – the Mariners will face the Handsworth Secondary Royals at 3 p.m.



