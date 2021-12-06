White Rock Titans edge North Surrey to win B.C. bantam football title

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans defeated the North Surrey Tigers 14-12 Sunday in Langley, winning a BC Community Football Association bantam championship. (BCCFA photo)

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans’ perfect season is intact, after the bantams scored a big win at provincial championships in Langley on the weekend.

The Titans – who were undefeated through the regular season and playoffs, and also won a Vancouver Mainland Football League banner – won a defensive slugfest Sunday at McLeod Park, edging the North Surrey Tigers, 14-12 to win the BC Community Football Association banner.

White Rock’s Hudson Bromley was named the Titans’ most valuable player, while North Surrey’s Rylan Middleton was named MVP for his team.

For the Titans group – which is coached by Ryan Quintana – this is their second B.C. championship, having also won a junior-bantam title in 2019.



