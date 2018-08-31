(Contributed photo)

White Rock swimmers on podium

WRASA members fare well at provincials

Semiahmoo Peninsula swimmers put forth quite a showing at BC Summer Swimming Association provincials earlier this month in Surrey.

Competing at the Guildford Recreation Centre, White Rock Amateur Swimming Association members picked up a handful of medals and personal bests – even setting a few provincial records along the way.

Emma Lawson, competing in the girls Div. 6 competition, was among the biggest winners with four gold medals, in the 200-m individual medley; 50- and 100-m freestyle and 100-m backstroke. Lawson also set B.C. records in the 100 back and 100 freestyle swims.

Leilani Fack, in the Div. 3 girls event; and Zadie Fack, in the Girls ‘O’ Cat. 2 division; also set new provincial marks – both in their respective 100-m freestyle events. In addition to her record-setting gold, Leilani also won gold medals in the 50-m fly and 50-m free, while also nabbing silver in the 100-m IM.

Zadie, meanwhile, added silver in the 50-m free.

Thor Olafson also set three new records, in the 50- and 100-m free as well as in the 50-m fly, while winning a total of four gold medals; the fourth gold came in the 100-m back.

In boys Div. 7, Andrew Bishop won four gold medals, in the 50-m free, 50- and 100-m fly and 100-m breaststroke; while, in Girls Div. 6, Amy Connorton was a two-time bronze-medal winner, in the 50- and 100-m butterfly; in the girls ‘O’ category, Selina Jiang won gold in 50-m back and 100-m IM; Elizabeth Lawson won gold in the 50-m free, silver in both the 50- and 100-m free and bronze in 100-m breast; and Marcus Liang won a pair of silver medals, in Boys Div. 5 50- and 100-m freestyle swims.

Pavan Rai, meanwhile, won gold in 100-m free and silver in two 50-m events – the freestyle and butterfly; Simran Rai won gold in 50-m fly and silver in 50-m free and 100-m backstroke; Madeleine Scarth was a gold medallist in the Girls Div. 4 100-m back and bronze winner in 200-m IM; Katherine Toy won gold in 200-m IM, silver in 100-m fly and 100-m free and bronze in 50-m fly; Lauren Toy won gold in her 100-m breaststroke race while Vic Wang also found his way onto the podium, with a third-place finish in the 50-m breaststroke.

