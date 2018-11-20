White Rock-South Surrey Titans win third straight B.C. midget football title

White Rock-South Surrey Titan Arjun Johal fends off a Chilliwack tackler as he runs up the field during the B.C. Community Football Association’s midget championship game, which was held Sunday in Kamloops. White Rock-South Surrey won the game 39-17. (Contributed photo)

At some point, the B.C. Community Football Association may want to consider naming its provincial midget championship trophy after the White Rock-South Surrey Titans.

Such an idea is a bit of a stretch – and suggested in jest, to be clear – but renamed or not, the Titans have left no doubt about who truly owns the trophy, which was a point driven home Sunday in Kamloops, when the Semiahmoo Peninsula squad defeated the Chilliwack Giants 39-17 to win their third consecutive provincial title.

The win comes a year after the Titans – coached by John Martins and his son, Avery – defeated Cowichan 37-1 in the championship game, and two years after an even more lopsided title tilt, a 50-0 shellacking of Prince George.

Martins-led midget teams haven’t only be strong over the past three seasons, either – the association’s oldest team also won a provincial crown in 2011 after going undefeated the entire season. A few months after that victory – the midget program’s first-ever – Martins was named B.C. community football coach of the year at the BC Lions-hosted Orange helmet awards.

This year, the Titans qualified for the championship after beating the Vancouver-based Westside Warriors 18-1 earlier this month in semifinal action. After that win, Martins said “the whole team played with their hearts on their sleeves and were mentally prepared.”



