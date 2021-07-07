The White Rock-South Surrey Titans held a successful flag football season in the spring, that culminated in a few weeks of games. The full-contact football season begins this fall, and registration is open. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans held a successful flag football season in the spring, that culminated in a few weeks of games. The full-contact football season begins this fall, and registration is open. (Contributed photo)

White Rock-South Surrey Titans to host 50/50 draw in advance of new football season

Online fundraiser a first for Semiahmoo Peninsula-based organization, vice-president says

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association is set to celebrate its 35th season – and they’re kicking things off with a creative fundraising endeavour.

Beginning today (Wednesday), the Semiahmoo Peninsula youth sports organization is selling tickets for its first-ever online 50/50 draw, which Titans vice-president Tina Giustino said is also a first for B.C. community football, “and the result of some creative thinking during a couple of tough fundraising years due to COVID.”

The total prize pool for the 50/50 draw can grow up to $248,000, with half going to the winner and half to the association. Tickets are available until Sept. 5 at https://wrssfootball.rafflenexus.com. Individual tickets are $10, or three for $25 or six for $40. The draw is scheduled for Sept. 21.

The Titans are also gearing up for the fall season, with registration currently open for both football and cheer teams. Early-bird sign-up rates end July 15, and practices begin July 13 for atom flag, peewee and midget divisions, and July 27 for junior flag, junior bantam and bantam teams.

For more information, visit www.letsgotitans.com

Giustino also noted that the association’s flag football season, held in the spring, was “very successful” with 30 different Titans teams taking part, from under-eight to U19 divisions. In between socially distanced, COVID-19 protocol-compliant practice sessions, four weeks’ worth of games were also squeeze in to end the season.

The usual provincial tournament – held annually in Kelowna – was not held this year, “but we were all grateful to play games this year,” Giustino said.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Football

