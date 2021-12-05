The White Rock Titans bantams will play Sunday (Dec. 5) against North Surrey in the BC Community Football Association championship game. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The White Rock Titans bantams will play Sunday (Dec. 5) against North Surrey in the BC Community Football Association championship game. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock-South Surrey Titans set for B.C. football final

Undefeated bantam team will play North Surrey at Langley’s McLeod Park

It’s almost kickoff for the White Rock-South Surrey Titans.

The youth football association’s bantam team is set to hit the field at Langley’s McLeod Park just a few hours from now – the game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. today (Sunday) – where they’ll battle the North Surrey Tigers for a B.C. Community Football Association title.

The Titans, who are coached by Ryan Quintana, have yet to lose a game this season; they stormed through their regular-season schedule undefeated, and after a first-round playoff bye, won Vancouver Mainland Football League semifinal tilt against the Richmond Raiders on Nov. 21, followed by a win in the VMFL title game, also over North Surrey.

Quintana’s Titans have been in this position before – prior to COVID-19 shutting down organized sports for months, the team won a B.C. banner in the junior-bantam division in 2019.

Today’s provincial championship is the final game on a busy three-game slate at McLeod. The junior-bantam championship, between the Cloverdale Cougars and Abbotsford Falcons, hits the field at 12:30 p.m., while the peewee final, between the Cloverdale Bobcats and Abby, was played at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, a pair of nine-a-side football titles were decided, with the Cowichan Bulldogs and Meadowridge Knights squaring off in the bantam division, and the North Surrey Bears and Comox Raiders facing each other at the midget level.


