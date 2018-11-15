White Rock-South Surrey Titans prep for football provincials

Association’s midget team to play in B.C. final Sunday in Kamloops

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans’ midget team advanced to B.C. finals after a win last weekend over the Westside Warriors in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

A handful of White Rock-South Surrey Titans football teams are headed to provincials, after wrapping up successful regular seasons in the Vancouver Mainland Football League.

Leading the charge to B.C.’s is the Titans’ nine-a-side peewee team, which went undefeated throughout the VMFL season en route to a league championship.

Other White Rock-South Surrey squads also set to compete at their respective provincial tournaments are the junior flag, atom flag, junior bantam and bantam teams.

The oldest Titan team – the nine-a-side- midget group – are already in the midst of their provincial tournament, and in fact will vie for the title this weekend.

The midget Titans – who had a 5-3 win-loss record during the regular season – head to Kamloops Sunday morning for the BC Community Football Association championship game, where they’ll square off against the Chilliwack Giants, who were 7-1 during the regular season; the Giants’ sole loss came against White Rock.

The Titans advanced to this weekend’s final after a 18-1 win over the Westside Warriors last weekend at Carnarvon Park in Vancouver.

Last season, White Rock-South Surrey Titan teams won provincial titles at both the peewee and midget levels.



