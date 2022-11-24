White Rock-South Surrey Titans head to VMFL championships in Langley Sunday

The White Rock South Surrey Titans Bantam football team plays in the VMFL championship Sunday in Langley. contributed photoThe White Rock South Surrey Titans Bantam football team plays in the VMFL championship Sunday in Langley. contributed photo
The White Rock South Surrey Titans Junior Bantam football team plays in the VMFL championship Sunday in Langley. contributed photoThe White Rock South Surrey Titans Junior Bantam football team plays in the VMFL championship Sunday in Langley. contributed photo

Two White Rock-South Surrey Titans minor football association teams are heading to the Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL) Championships this Sunday.

After their 10-week regular season, WRSS Titans Junior Bantam (age 12 and 13, 12-man football) will play the North Delta Longhorns at 11 a.m. at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium in Langley.

They’ll be followed at 1 p.m. when the Bantam Titans (age 14 and 15, nine-man football) take on the Nanaimo Seahawks.

The winners of both games will play at the British Columbia Football Association (BCPFA) Provincial Championships Dec. 3 and 4, also in Langley.

“It’s a full day of football,” said WRSS Titans president Drew Kightley.

READ ALSO: White Rock-South Surrey Titans seek to fill out rosters as football season approaches

“I think everybody should come out and support youth football. We’re really proud of all of these kids.”

There’s no entry fee for spectators.

